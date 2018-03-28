March 29, 1998 Day of devastating tornado – 20 years later

By Brent Kjelshus

tornado survivor

From the Hanska Herald

“Hanska Man Retells Tornado

Experience,” Thursday, April 9, 1998

On Sunday afternoon (March 29, 1998), Ron Aspelund, Dave Brekke and I decided we should put out some duck nests we had made for the Lake Hanska Sportsmen Club. We thought we’d get wet so we grabbed the rain gear and left Hanska around 1 p.m. It rained through most of the drive out to Ron’s father’s farm where Ron’s boat was stored. We then hooked up the boat and we started our way down to Godahl Point, on the west end of Lake Hanska, in a downpour. Dave met Ron and I at Godahl Point a short time later. The rain had let up and the sky looked to be clearing up as we docked the boat. A few hours past as we went here and there and put up the first five duck nests to the east of Godahl Point. We set the last one up and noticed the sky was beginning to darken to the west of us with a few lightning strikes off in the distance. We then decided to head back to Godahl Point and pick up the remaining five duck nests that were in Ron’s pick-up. We loaded up the boat and sat on the dock awhile watching the weather. We assumed the clouds were heading straight north and to the west of us. We headed east again and got as far as Warren Brudelie’s (a quarter of a mile away) and lightning struck not too far from us and Ron said, “I’ve seen enough.”

