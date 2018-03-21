New 3D Printer En Route to THS

President Trump Signs Proclamation To Declare

March 18-24, 2018, “Vocational-Technical Education Week”

BY NIKKI MEYER

Tribune Publisher

The Truman School Board met on Monday, March 19, 2018.

Head football coach Ben Senf requested approving the purchase of new football uniforms. According to Senf, the current uniforms were purchased seven years ago when the current pairing between Truman and GHEC was formed; seven years is the expected life-span of the jerseys.

He said that after doing some research he had decided that ordering two sets of Nike jerseys—both ‘home’ and ‘away’ colors—was the best value. Not only did they come in at the lowest price for high quality uniforms, but the company he is purchasing from agreed to include 40 pairs of top-of-the-line Nike pants for no additional charge. The pants will match the ones the team is currently using and normally retail at $90 apiece. Putting the team name and numbers on the jerseys is also included in the price.

Senf also stated that the jerseys he chose are ‘stock’ ones, which are easy to replace if the need arises. “We can get one—two—three jerseys if something happens,” he said.

The total cost of the new uniforms is approximately $7,774, with GHEC paying for half and the Truman Booster Club donating another $1000.

The school board approved the purchase, noting a schedule should be laid out for when individual sports are to get new uniforms so that there is a strategic allocation of funds each year.

Next the board discussed the 2018-19 school year calendar. Superintendent Dr. Virgina Dahlstrom noted that the draft the board was looking at included a long spring break in March. “I threw [the idea] out to staff,” Dahlstrom said, noting that Truman used to do a long spring break every other year. “It just seems to me it is an awful long time to go from December to June” Dahlstrom said. Board members questioned where the extra instructional days would come from. Dahlstrom noted that the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and one other previous staff work-day would be instructional days, and the school year would extend into the beginning of June.

When asked if the proposed calendar was the final draft, Dahlstrom chuckled, “It’s never a final draft.” The board approved the calendar for now.

In other business:

Dahlstrom updated the board on the upcoming replacement of the roof over the cafeteria. The project is part of the strategic allocation of funds from the 2014 capital projects referendum.

That portion of the roof was last done in 1992 and will be completely replaced, with the addition of increased insulation and new sky lights installed. Ballman Roofing and Coating, LLC had the lowest bid of $81,279. A 20-year manufacturer system warranty and two-year contractor warranty on work performed is included.

Dahlstrom gave her superintendent’s report.

– Daycare numbers are holding steady

– Enrollment stands at 220 students, with two more elementary students scheduled to start next week.

– The graduation rate appears to be at nearly 91%

– The First Congregational United Church of Christ in Fairmont did a church project to help families in Martin County who are struggling. $700 was donated toward unpaid lunch accounts.

– A Bookshelf Builders donation had been made through the Reading Corps program. Each participating K-3 student will receive 8-10 books to keep. The Minnesota Reading Corps, a division of AmeriCorps, began serving students in 2003 to help address the nearly 1 in 3 third grade students who struggle to read. Research shows that 74% of students who struggle with reading in third grade continue to read poorly in high school.

Principal Mark Nass reported that after recently returning from the senior class trip to Chicago he can confidently say the new school van handles nicely. He also noted it got good gas mileage.

A new 3D printer is on its way to the school. It will be used in next year’s CAD class, taught by Ryan Brudelie. The printer was purchased with funds from the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act, which provides federal funding for the improvement of secondary and postsecondary career and technical education programs.

Dahlstrom and council member Donna Kotewa—representing the 15-person advisory committee, comprised of district administration and staff, and parents and community members—commented on World’s Best Workforce, a program initiated by a 2013 bill. Goals for the program include: all racial and economic opportunity gaps between students closed; all children ready for school; all third-graders reading at grade level; all students graduating from high school; all students ready for career and college; all Minnesotans completing a postsecondary credential or degree.

For the 2016-17 school year, goals for Truman were:

– At the beginning of the 2017 school year 60% of students will be ready for kindergarten as shown by STAR Early Literacy assessments (Goal met: 62% were ready)

– The percent of Third Grade students to achieve grade level literacy on the STAR Reading assessment for readying fluency progress will increase from 50% to 60% (Goal met: achievement increased to 93.3%)

– Reduce the achievement gap for both reading and math by decreasing the gap across student groups by 3% in 2017. (Goal met.)

– The average math, reading, science and English (composite scores) will improve on the ACT college entrance exam from 17.6 to 19.0 or greater (Goal met: average composite score was 19.1)

– The graduation rate of 91% will increase by 3% in 2017. (Goal met: 100% graduated).

New goals were set for the 2017-18 school year, and the committee continues to work toward achieving those goals.

Board members briefly discussed the Clay Target League, or Trap team. Currently the school is paying the coach, however because it is a school supported sport and not school sponsored, the school does not collect fees from students, so no money is coming in to help offset the cost. Any fundraising the students do goes toward paying for their shells and clays during the season. The board will look into what they want to do for the upcoming season.

During the course of the conversation it also came to be understood that the coaches were currently in charge of handling any money for the team—such as from fundraisers—and it was decided that team needs to look for a couple of parents to handle the finances so there is separation of duties.

At the end of the meeting, the board went into a closed session to discuss teacher negotiations.

The next school board meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 16 at 6:00 p.m. in the conference room.