Fenske’s new brewery – crazy good

They say if you do what you love, then you will never work a day in your life. So, if turning his hobby of brewing beer into a business means that Caleb Fenske has lost his sanity, then lots of people want to ride the crazy train with him, because that kind of work sounds fun – and delicious.

Beginning Friday, March 30, you absolutely can take a seat at the bar across from Caleb at his microbrewery right here in Madelia, aptly named Lost Sanity Brewing. They are also planning a Grand Opening event Saturday, March 31.

Caleb has been brewing his own beer at home for about 15 years. He admits he started like many do – with a cheap kit from the store. It did not take him long to graduate to brewing from scratch and then, in 2009, he built some automation and controls into the process. By 2013, he had custom made a fully automated system allowing him to control the brewing process from anywhere using his phone. Caleb began teaching classes at Brew-N-Wine Creations out of Mankato about five years ago and the idea of having his own microbrewery was always in the back of his mind.

“I have had this idea for a while now, but until you start putting ideas on paper and doing the work you do not know if it is feasible,” Caleb said. Caleb brought his father, Doug Fenske, into the loop about his idea and, after crunching some numbers, Doug was impressed by what he saw.

“When we put together a business plan, I realized that, holy cow, this is actually doable. So, about a year ago is when I really decided to give it a go,” Caleb explained.

“This is Caleb’s plan. It is his dream, not mine,” said Doug. “Hence the name. He was nuts to want to do it and I was nuts to get involved, but we decided to lose our sanity together. However, the only way it was going to work was with good financing.”

The City of Madelia is the biggest backer of the business, then the local bank and the county, plus the financial commitment Fenskes have personally made. Before anything else could take place, they needed to find a suitable location. “It is not an easy path,” Doug said. “Every piece of the process hinges on the one before it. To even get started we had to own a building and be in the right zoning district. So you have to make a leap of faith from the get-go, make that commitment and an investment before anything else can take place. And Caleb was told by everyone in the industry not to build this business in Madelia.”

“I was told the population was too low and that Madelia was not ready for craft beer; pretty much every small town cliché you can think of,” Caleb stated. “So, we decided to do it in Madelia! And the support so far has been overwhelming.”

“This is our hometown,” agreed Doug. “Madelia is a good town; people of Madelia give to good causes and support each other; they always have. That is why, if you look at Madelia versus other small towns, Madelia is so nice. Everyone takes ownership and supports each other. After the fire all those people came back and built again right here. If they can have that kind of faith and put that investment into the community of Madelia, then we can as well.”

So, last August, they bought the building on Main Street that used to be Wanzek’s Pharmacy and began immediately gutting it. For months nearly every night and every weekend they worked doing as much themselves as they could. Other members of the family jumped in to help as well including Caleb’s wife, Melissa, and their sons, Ricki, Joseph and Timothy, as well as Caleb’s brothers, Gregory and Nathan.

“That is another reason we must have lost all sanity because who, when they get off work says, I want to do more work?” Caleb laughed. But in all honesty, none of them felt like it was a chore; they were working for a common goal – a dream!

The building needed new everything from the wiring, lighting and plumbing to a new design to create a brewery in back and a bar area/tap room/seating area in front. “It is an industry that is very regulated,” Caleb stated, meaning lots of what they did and where things are located were not optional, but they worked with the state to make sure everything was exactly as it should be; and it is.

“It was exciting to watch it slowly change; it began to look different and even smell different as we took things out and then began building it into what you see today,” Melissa said.

Lost Sanity Brewing has a tentative opening date for late March/early April with whatever beers they have ready. “It will be a ‘getting our feet wet’ opening,” said Doug. “We will have some hiccups in the process.”

Lost Sanity Brewing is not an eating establishment; no food is cooked on-site. Besides glasses of beer, they will sell growlers and have flights. They will have some packaged snack-type foods and they will allow customers to bring in take-out food from other restaurants to be eaten at Lost Sanity Brewing. “We encourage that,” Doug said. “That is all part of the plan to support other businesses in town. We are not trying to compete with them; they are not trying to compete with us. We can all grow together. That should be good for bringing people to town. There are people who plan trips and go town-to-town visiting breweries.

