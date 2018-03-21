A Chance to Make A Difference

Editor’s Note: This article has been reprinted from the Amboy Red Cow Gazette 2018 Spring edition with permission from Art Sidner.

The Amboy Lions Club is starting a program to screen the eyes of all children ages six months to six years for potential eye problems which can be corrected.

Education and vision experts agree that 80 percent of a child’s learning is visual. A common eye problem among some children is a condition called lazy eye or amblyopia where one of their eyes does not function as well as the other. Even though this condition can often be treated if detected at an early age, it can result in permanent vision reduction if not treated. Most children do not get their vision checked until after age five when they have problems learning in school and by then it may be too late.

To address this problem, Lions Clubs International has established the Lions KidSight Foundation whose mission is to ensure that all the children in the U.S.A. between six months and six years old have the opportunity to be tested and receive follow-up care if necessary, because every child deserves to learn and see the world clearly and succeed in school and society.

Our local Amboy Lions Club has been in existence since 1981 and has served the community in a number of ways such as contributing to fund seeing eye dogs, collecting used glasses, etc. Modern technology has made it feasible for community volunteers to be trained to use screening instruments that can immediately indicate the need for a child to see an eye doctor and the Amboy Lions would like to participate in this program.

We are looking for volunteers to be trained in using the screening instruments and also volunteers to help with the record keeping requirements. The screening instruments are easy to use and do not require any technical expertise to interpret the testing results. Even though the Amboy Lions would sponsor this program, these volunteers do not need to join the Lions Club or attend meetings, pay dues, etc.