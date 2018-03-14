TPU Requests Reduction of Franchise Fee to $1

Public Reminded of 15 Minute-Parking Across from School

BY DEBBIE NEITZKE

Tribune Staff

Due to snowfall and weather conditions on Monday, the city council moved their regular meeting to Thursday, Mar. 8, 2018. Truman Public Utilities’ office manager, Judi Davis, and foreman, Taylor Varpness, appeared before the council.

TPU reported the city is seeing approximately $10,000 in annual savings due to replacing the prior streetlights with LED ones. In the past, the city paid approximately $24,000 per year for the lights, but most recently paid just over $14,000.

TPU requested the council agree to increase the monthly street light pole charge by $2 per pole. This request was approved.

TPU also requested the council approve their request to add a $5 monthly capital improvement charge to residential customers and an $8 charge to commercial customers to continue to update and fix equipment and infrastructure. Councilors indicated they thought the rate increases last year were to deal with these issues. No action was approved at this time.

Another concern TPU raised is that water used for major fires is not charged out. They would like to set a policy on this to bill the city in the future for this.

Previously, winter water usage was “averaged” for consumers, and summer sewer bills were based on that average monthly usage. Going forward sewer customers will be charged on all gallons used year round.

In another TPU matter, discussion was held regarding TPU’s request to reduce the current franchise fee of over $17,000, which is paid to the city annually, to $1. City Clerk Monte Rohman indicated the franchise fee, which was previously recommended to the city, was put in place to prevent other entities from coming into Truman and “poaching” the largest accounts. This would result in the remaining TPU customers paying more for their service.

No action was taken by council members on the request. However, the council did suggest TPU have someone attend city council meetings on a quarterly basis to provide regular updates to the council and to keep the lines of communication open.

In other matters:

• Billeye Rabbe, Prairieland Solid Waste Director, provided the council with the annual report of operations at the facility. She reported all is going well and that Prairieland had signed a 10-year contract with Excel Energy to provide refuse derived fuel (RDF) to their Mankato power plant. That RDF is utilized by Excel to produce electricity.

• Marilyn Carrigan from the Community Club presented information on barn quilt signs that residents and businesses can buy to put on their buildings. The Community Club would like to have a walking barn quilt trail in city limits for people to view various quilt signs. More barn quilt brochures will be printed and they will be available in the new kiosk that the Scouts will build in the lot next to the museum. Council members thought this was a great idea.

• Pat Jones updated councilors on the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP) grant. According to Jones, Truman Active Living (TAL) will be hosting a Bikeable Community Workshop on Friday, May 4, 2018 from 9 to 3. The purpose of the workshop will be to assess the community as to the safest and best routes for bicycling. Jones encourages community stakeholders to attend. The council approved waiving the rental fee for the community building for this event.

Jones reported TAL is still aiming for a bike trail to Perch Lake Park. They are working with the State this year on an in-town bike trail and the trail will also be advertised in the new kiosk. SHIP will be holding a bike rodeo for third graders each year.

• A letter from a teacher at school was received and reviewed by the council. The letter was regarding a warning received for parking in a 15-minute parking stall north of the high school.

Police Chief Justin Jobe explained the parking that was the subject of the letter on the north side of East First Street North in the block between Third and Fourth Avenue East.

Resident Jason Mau voiced his concern with the one parking stall on the west end of that block. He wants it to be a regular parking spot not subject to the 15-minute limit.

Jobe explained the State statute that prohibits parking within 30 feet from a stop sign. It was agreed this parking stall will be reviewed but will remain a 15-minute parking stall.

• The council denied a request to pay to paint the exterior back door of the clinic building as the lease calls for the city to maintain the inside of the structure.

• The request by Southern Minnesota Ducks Unlimited for a lawful exempt permit was approved.

• The next regular meeting of the city council will take place on Monday, Mar. 19, 2018 at 5:30 p.m.