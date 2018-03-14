Learning About Italy Tastes Delicious

The Madelia Elementary School gifted and talented students who participate in Challenge Class are studying Italy. The class is taught by art instructor Patty Wovcha and includes students from many grade levels. Each student chose a famous Italian to learn about and wrote a report on what that person accomplished, as well as interesting facts about their life and presented it to the rest of the class. To wrap up the unit on Italy, the group ate lunch recently at Fox’s Pizza Den. (Left photo) The whole group enjoys a pizza lunch at Fox’s. (Right photo) Among those students who presented their report to the class include, L-R, Addie Ahern, Ashley Sorenson, Emily Lehman, Addison Meraz, Kiera Kirchner, Danica Eisenmenger and Cristian Arroyo.