Froehlich to be inducted into Minnesota Waterfowl Association Hall of Fame

L-R: Fred Froehlich and Rick Meurer of the Nicollet Conservation Club present a check to a Ducks Unlimited representative in 1979 for another year’s sponsorship.

Fred Froehlich of Nicollet was recently contacted and informed that he will be inducted into the 2018 Minnesota Waterfowl Hall of Fame next month. Brad Nylin, the Executive Director of the Minnesota Waterfowl Association (MWA) made the call. The MWA is dedicated to the preservation, protection and enhancement of the state’s wetlands, related waterfowl habitat and hunting heritage.

Froehlich, along with seven others, will be honored on Friday, April 13, at an awards ceremony at the Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge in Bloomington. These eight inductees were chosen for the award because of their role in the ultimate passage of the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment in November 2008. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the amendment passing. Nylin said, “We are honoring eight people that we deemed most important in getting this pushed through to the voters in Minnesota.”

In addition to Froehlich, the other honorees are Dennis Anderson, Sen. Satveer Chaudhary, Garry Leaf, Sen. Bob Lessard, Lance Ness, John Schroers and Dave Zentner. (More information on each of the 2018 honorees can be found on the MWA website at www.mnwaterfowl.com/.)

“This Hall of Fame award was started in 2010 by the MWA to give to people that have done so much to help promote waterfowl issues,” Nylin explained. “We have inducted professional wildlife managers, founders of the MWA, wildlife artists, landowners and conservationists that all have ties to the state of Minnesota.”

According to Nylin, Froehlich was nominated and selected based on his volunteer efforts to help with the amendment that was passed in 2008 by voters in this state. He noted, “Fred spearheaded efforts to get people engaged to contact legislators, he made many trips to the state capitol to testify and carry the torch to get this passed. It is a huge accomplishment, making this the largest financial effort to benefit wildlife habitat. It is about $100 million dollars for 25 years that impacts habitat in Minnesota.”

Froehlich said, “I am humbled to receive this award. I do have a love for politics and a strong desire to create a legacy for future generations to have places in the wild to go and relax, whether it is hiking, hunting or just taking out their dogs. I especially want to give credit to the members of the Nicollet Conservation Club for giving me the chance to represent them at the state capitol for the last 20 years.”

It was on Nov. 4, 2008, that Minnesota voters approved the amendment to the state constitution with 56 percent of the vote. The amendment increased the sales and use tax rate by three-eighths of one percent, starting July 1, 2009, and continuing through 2034. Amendment dollars are dedicated to four separate funds: Outdoor Heritage Fund, Parks and Trail Fund, Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund, and the Clean Water Fund.

“We spent 10 years working on getting this amendment,” Froehlich added. “I spent a lot of time at the capitol meeting with people, attending the Duck Rallies, and encouraging people in the Nicollet, Mankato, St. Peter and other southern Minnesota areas to either call or email their legislators to show their support. A couple of times, we took buses loaded with people wearing orange hunting caps and camouflage clothing to the capitol to show our support for the amendment.”

In explaining the motivation behind all these efforts, Froehlich said, “We did what it took so that we could get the amendment approved so that it would create more habitat, improve fishing in our lakes, help deer hunters, pollinators, song birds and anything that benefits from cover. We also wanted to slow down pollution and create cleaner water.”

Froehlich has been very active in a variety of groups over the years. He is a past secretary and president of the Nicollet Conservation Club. He said, “The guys who have taken over for me have done a great job. The presidents since me have been Craig Stevenson, Jeff Holmin and now Jason “Skip” Hoffman. I especially appreciate that Skip has encouraged so many young people to get involved at the club. They are our future, so it’s great seeing them out there.”

Froehlich also served on the board of directors with the Swan Lake Area Wildlife Association, co-chaired the Swan Lake Ducks Unlimited Chapter for 25 years, has always been an outdoor advocate for the Nicollet Conservation Club, and has been a member of the MWA. And, he has served as Nicollet’s mayor for the past six years.

Congratulations and thank you, Fred Froehlich, for all your effort in helping to get the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment on the ballot so that the people of Minnesota could vote on it, and for the other countless hours of volunteering you have done in our community.