Berkner, Sindelir AAA Award Recipients Sindelir is Section 2A Sub-Section 5 AAA Award Winner

Payton Berkner and Ethan Sindelir have been selected as the 2018 AAA Award winners for Maple River High School. Ethan was also presented with the Region 2A Subsection 5 AAA Award honors by the Minnesota State High School League at the Boys’ Basketball Subsection finals on Monday, March 12, 2018.

Berkner has enjoyed taking challenging classes offered at Maple River Schools as they give her a chance to push herself academically. She says that her education is a foundation that she will build upon throughout her life.

In the area of fine arts, Bernker has participated in band throughout her high school career. She is a percussionist, requiring her to be able to play many different instruments. Band has given her many opportunities to develop musical and life skills.

Berkner is a three-sport athlete, participating in volleyball, basketball and softball.

Being the child of teachers, Ethan Sindelir said that the importance to do well in school was instilled in him early on in his education. He has felt very fortunate to have great teachers at Maple River who offered exceptional instruction and challenging lessons that pushed him to demand more of himself. Sindelir has participated in band throughout high school, where he held the role of section leader. His experience at Maple River has encouraged him to participate in band at the college level also. Also a three-sport athlete, Sindelir has played football, basketball and baseball at Maple River.

