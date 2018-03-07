Truman Public School Engages Interventionist

BY TRIBUNE STAFF

Lisa Shellum’s journey to the halls of Truman Public School, where she currently serves as the Intervention Specialist, didn’t start too far from Truman. In fact, she grew up north of St. James on a farm with her parents and younger sister. Shellum reports her father was a farmer and a county commissioner, and her mother worked for Teleview System, an early cable TV station.

She graduated from St. James High School before attending Augsburg and Mankato State University, where she has earned multiple Master’s Degrees.

Upon Shellum’s return to St. James, she began working in a pre-school and later for the St. James Public School System. .

Shellum shared, “I have been in the field of education since 1988 and have worked in every capacity of a public school from pre-school teacher, substitute teacher, paraprofessional, classroom teacher, principal, and superintendent. In addition to working full-time in a public school, I was asked to teach Master’s courses to teachers with St. Mary’s University and have done this for the past 10 years.

This past fall Shellum also began working at South Central College in Mankato/Faribault teaching a section of Reading to students that needed more skills training to be successful in college. The Minnesota Department of Education also employed Shellum in the Reading Best Practice Network, which is to deliver professional development to several area schools in Southern Minnesota, something Shellum continues to do.

Outside of the realm of education, Shellum has been the church organist in the East Sveadahl Lutheran church for 38 years.

Shellum raised twin daughters, who also graduated from St. James High School. Mallory has a double major from Gustavus Adolphus in Psychology and Accounting. She is a licensed CPA and works for a private accounting firm in downtown Minneapolis, while Macey Is a licensed Special Education Teacher in Learning Disabilities (LD), Emotional and Behavioral Disorders (EBD), Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) and Developmental Cognitive Disability (DCD) and currently works for the Mankato Public School System in an elementary school.

Truman Public School welcomed Shellum to its staff about one year ago to assist with a long-term substitute position. “When [that position] was completed, the board hired me to stay on part-time to work with students and teachers and classroom, behavioral, and academic interventions,” Shellum said.

“Those [interventions] assist the students and classroom teachers with research-based strategies to enhance teaching and learning.”

The district was able to retain Shellum for the 2017-18 school year, in part, by securing additional funding for her position. “The district wrote and received a grant the Minnesota Department of Education and part of this grant was hiring my position, as well as the Social Worker position, to get the grant implemented,” Shellum said.

The grant was what made the new School Within a School (SWIS) possible. “Education evolves, and this grant is targeted

specifically at assisting administration, staff, students and families,” Shellum stated.

Shellum works with both classroom teachers and individual students. She said, “We use specific data on students that is collected on a regular basis. Student achievement is watched very closely. The target areas [for participation in the SWIS] are reading, math and behaviors.”

Individualization is key to the success of the SWIS, and Shellum’s work. “The [SWIS] programs look different for high school and elementary. At times students get one-on-one attention, others are put into groups, yet others are given a completely alternative schedule—one that we know will build on their skills, raise their self-esteem and eventually, if appropriate, can be integrated back into the regular classrooms.”

Shellum said there’s good feedback coming in from students and families now involved in the SWIS. “We have already seen much success with students at all levels. They, more than anyone, can tell the change and school is different for them.” She continued, “Our goals are to give students and families an opportunity to feel success at school and to realize that we are a team.”

While the SWIS and her position are both still fairly new, Shellum is already looking to the future. “A specific goal of mine is to continue to build strong relationships with students, parents, and the community. A priority is for families to feel like the school is taking the best care of not only their child’s academic needs, but any and all issues as students progress through school. My job is to work with staff to give professional development on how to meet individual student needs while at the same time teaching many students. It’s a huge challenge, but it can be accomplished.“

Shellum’s excitement for the opportunity this brings Truman is evident. “I have enjoyed working in Truman. Truman Public School has its challenges, not unlike all public schools across Minnesota. A school needs to have its doors open, welcoming ALL families and learners. We are in the process of looking at curriculum and scheduling because this is also a challenge in a small school.”

Shellum’s position and the new changes at TPS herald good things not just for individual students and classrooms, but the district as a whole. “I believe the district constituents can be thankful for the administration’s insight to see that in order to succeed, small schools need to have a specific niche. Small districts that have financial needs survive on enrollment. It has slowly been growing, but my goal is to see this enrollment grow in new ways as families hear about what Truman can do for their child with more individualized instruction.”

Questions and conversations are always welcomed by Shellum. “We are anxious to continue to explore what works for students and families as partners in education. We are also excited for more new programs and initiatives to be introduced throughout the spring for families. We encourage all parents to come and visit us to see what their children are doing.” Shellum can be reached by calling the school at (507) 776-2111 or by e-mail at shelluml@truman.k12.mn.us.