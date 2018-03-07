Meet Mapleton’s New Postmaster, Zachary Otto

Follows Father’s Footsteps to a Career with the United States Postal Service

“Oh, yes, wait a minute Mr. Postman

Wait, Mr. Postman, is there a letter in your bag for me?

So many days you passed me by

You saw the tears standin’ in my eyes

You wouldn’t stop to make me feel better

By leavin’ me a card or a letter”

—The Marvelettes, 1961, “Please, Mr. Postman”

It has been a few years since the new Mapleton Postmaster, Zachary Otto, has been a mail carrier like the one that the Marvelettes sing about in their song. It is just one of the many positions that he held as a member of the United States Postal Service. Otto, son of Ken and Cheryl Otto, grew up in Nicollet and attended high school there, graduating in 1997. While he attended college at Minnesota State University in Mankato, majoring in Finance and Management, he also worked part time as a mail carrier. When he graduated in 2004, he decided to follow in his father’s footsteps and join the USPS as a full-time career employee.