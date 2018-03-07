Corinne Brown’s family still passionately supporting ALS research

It is easy to practice gratitude when the days are sunny, you are feeling good and life is treating you well.

It is not so easy when you are missing your soul mate each and every day after you watched them deteriorate slowly and painfully from a fatal disease. But, Bill Brown of St. James tries each day to find things to be joyful about in his life despite the pain and loss of watching his beautiful wife, Corinne Brown, who hailed from Hanska, suffer from, and ultimately lose her battle with, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

ALS is sometimes better known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, named after the Yankees baseball player who died from it in 1941. The disease destroys the body’s motor neurons (nerve cells that control muscle cells) and as these motor neurons are lost, the muscles they control gradually weaken to the point of being nonfunctional. Basically, those affected lose more and more control over their body over time until they cannot move and the body completely shuts down. There is no known cure at this time – right now, ALS is always fatal.

Corinne lived for about seven years after her symptoms began, which is longer than the average of three to five years. Her first sign that something was amiss happened in 2008 while on vacation with Bill and some of their friends when Corinne fell running across the street.

Bill explained that, a person has the disease long before they show symptoms and, by the time the symptoms appear, you have lost about half your motor neurons. “ALS is diagnosed by what it isn’t,” Bill explained. It can take awhile to come to the conclusion a person has ALS because they first eliminate all other possibilities. It took until the fall of 2009 for Bill and Corinne to learn the truth about what was happening to her.

“It was devastating when we learned that she had none of the things she was being tested for,” Bill recalled. He said that the last stop before they determined it to be ALS was finding out Corinne did not have multiple sclerosis. They were asked if they had heard of a disease called ALS. They had; each one of them had people in their lives that died from ALS.

Well, Corinne decided ALS might take her body and her life, but it sure as hell was not going to take her spirit and she was not going down without a fight!

“Raising money for ALS research became Corinne’s mission. She knew she was not going to live very long, but she would do anything she was able to do and help in any way she could before ALS took her life. She wanted others to have more hope than she did,” Bill shared.

They formed a Walk to Defeat ALS team called “Gus Freinds” (spelled wrong on purpose – it’s an inside joke) and Corinne took part in person from 2010 to 2015. She was the number one individual in fundraising her last three years of participating, while the team came in number two overall for fundraising.

Since Corinne’s death on Aug. 27, 2015, at age 56, Bill and Gus Freinds now carry the torch and are as passionate about wiping ALS off the planet as Corinne was. Two years ago they crushed the old Mankato Walk to Defeat ALS fundraising record by bringing in $16,000; last year they raised $22,000.

This year they are shooting for “more than that,” Bill said. They do aim to raise more each year as a team, but they do not aim to be the highest grossing team each year. In fact, Bill hopes someone out there does raise even more; he wants to keep setting that bar higher and higher. “That would be good; it all goes to the same place, but it adds some competitive motivation in there,” Bill said.

This is a portion of the article. For the full story, and so much more, please subscribe to The Hanska Herald. The Herald is available in a print version or an online version.

www.hanskaherald.com.