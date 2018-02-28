Truman’s TJ Akers Publishes Books for a Cause

Proceeds from Dusty’s Adventures Help Fund Trips to Ronald McDonald Houses

BY DEBBIE NEITZKE

Tribune Staff

For Timothy John “TJ” Akers, his journey to becoming a published author began when his son, Isaac, was just 8-years-old and attending elementary school in Fairmont.

Akers was born in Beatrice, NE. It was in Nebraska that he his wife of 32 years, Deborah. They eventually left Nebraska and headed to Detroit Lakes, MN where he accepted a call as a pastor.

Some twists and turns in life brought the family to Truman. Akers reported he has read to his son almost every day of his life. “He was old enough to appreciate being read to and we would return from the library with arm-loads of books for our nighttime ritual. Isaac became an avid reader.”

“That is why it seemed so strange when he lost interest in reading when he was almost eight. We were trying to figure out what was going on, and when I asked him, he said that the books he had to read weren’t interesting to him.”

“We went to the Truman Library looking for something he would enjoy reading. He did like Lemony Snicket’s “A Series of Unfortunate Events” that we found in an audio format. However, he went back to telling me he couldn’t find anything he would like to read.”

With that response, a labor of love began for Akers. He decided to write a novel specifically for his son.

For Isaac’s eighth birthday Akers gifted his son the novel he had written. Akers reported, “He read it and said he liked it. Then he took it to school and came home saying his friends wanted copies, too.”

Akers explained, “I enjoyed writing, but I felt it took me a number of years honing my skills to the point my stories were good enough for someone to want to buy them. It was hard to write out everything long-hand, but computers made it much easier when they became available.”

In the years since then, Akers met Mark Peterson and his therapy horse, Dusty. Peterson is well known for taking Dusty to Ronald McDonald Houses (RMH) to help children and families having to stay there during medical treatment.

“Mark approached me about writing a series of books about Dusty and his sidekick, Kitten, in order to help raise funds to support his trips to RMH,” Akers shared.

“I wanted to write them as a wilderness story, but Mark was adamant about the stories involving cryptids, which are cryptozoological creatures and paranormal entities reportedly witnessed around the world – such as Bigfoot.”

“Mark and I continued to collaborate on the project. He would send me videos about Dusty’s and Kitten’s everyday activities on his farm.”

“Dusty’s Adventures: The Beginning” was available for purchase in October 2017. Amazon describes the plot as

“Dusty has his hooves full protecting the feral kitten who seems to be a natural at getting into trouble and riling up all sorts of evil creatures. But that’s not all, there’s something about Kitten the creatures secretly know! Who will help Dusty keep Kitten safe? Who will keep Dusty safe?”

“Dusty’s Adventures” has been well received with reviews such as, “I was hooked from the first page. A definite good guy/bad guy story line. With a little magic thrown in. I can’t wait for the next book in the series.”

“I hope to continue to publish at least one book a year in order to help fund Dusty’s trips, and maybe make a few dollars for my family,” Akers stated.

Akers also publish another book this past year. “The Final Paladin (Key of Apollyon)” can also be found on Amazon, and at Barnes and Nobles.

It’s plot, as described by Amazon, is

“Life for Peg Bowman is rough in the infamous slums of Five Points, New York, but her brother’s murder changes everything.

Thrust into incredible worlds beyond any story she’s ever heard, Peg meets Sir Godfrey, an eleven-hundred-year-old knight from Charlemagne’s court, trainer of Paladins. He reveals to Peg her family’s ancient obligation to protect the Key of Apollyon, a relic of immense power. She is the last descendant of the Paladins and his only hope for keeping it safe.

When Godfrey confides her brother was murdered because of the Key, Peg rejects her calling and demands revenge, a luxury she can ill afford as otherworldly creatures seek her death to claim the key’s power for themselves.

Can Godfrey and his faithful retinue—Chim the Hobgoblin, Rebecca the Jewish maven and healer, and Jack the sometimes human and sometimes seven-foot black dog—keep her safe and convince her that her calling is worth pursuing? Or will she succumb to the key’s lure and wield it for revenge?”

This book has also received great reviews. One reader stated, “The Final Paladin was one wild ride! The author’s writing style added a very distinct flair to this book as a whole, and specifically Peg’s voice. Every phrase was colored by her upbringing in the slums of New York, which was very fun and really grounded the book in its setting, but also could be distracting at times. Peg was an interesting character, full of spunk and sass and not afraid to speak her mind. The fast pace of the action made it hard to get to know her as well as I would’ve liked, but hopefully there will be more opportunities in the rest of the series! My favorite character was definitely Jack. He’d clearly been through a lot in his life and definitely had a dark side, but I loved his sense of humor and mischief. Sir Godfrey was everything I would’ve expected from an eleven-hundred-year-old knight, but he had a good depth to him and it was fascinating to find out more of his backstory throughout the course of the book.”

“Akers’ vivid descriptions made the imaginative Ether come to life, even though I often got confused by the complex set of rules and allegiances that governed the fairy world. Even minor characters had vibrant personalities, and I was wavering right along with Peg on who could be trusted and who might turn on her. The ending did a great job wrapping up the primary story line but leaving open questions and new goals for future books. Even though I typically prefer books that are more character and relationship based, The Final Paladin was a fun adventure and an enjoyable read!”

Stay tuned to hear more about some of Dusty’s upcoming adventures.

Readers may also purchase TJ’s books through Kindle.