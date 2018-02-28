NHS sophomore grappler headed to State

Avery Northquest holds the brackets poster showing his climb to the top of the heap at the Section 2A Wrestling Tournament, which qualifies him for the state competition this weekend.

Nicollet High School sophomore Avery Northquest took first place in the 170 pound weight class at the Section 2A individual wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 24, and qualified to compete in the Minnesota State Wrestling tournament at the Xcel Energy Center March 1-3. Nicollet paired with Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial a few years ago to form the Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Area (LCWMA) Knights wrestling team. The top two wrestlers in each weight class from all the Sections qualify for the state tournament.

Northquest is the son of John Northquest and Nina Lundin. He has four brothers so it’s not hard to imagine a whole lot of wrestling matches have taken place on the family’s living room floor. His older brother, Elijah, who graduated from Nicollet High School in 2017, also wrestled on the Knights’ team.

Northquest started wrestling as a youth in New Ulm and he has improved year after year. His family moved to the Nicollet area when he was in third grade. As a freshman last season, Northquest earned the varsity spot at 152 pounds and he tallied an impressive 14 wins. Coming into this year his goal was clear.

“It was definitely to have a chance at State,” Northquest proclaimed.

To reach that goal, he put in a lot of mat work over the summer. He competed in Freestyle and Greco-Roman and worked with a coach in New Ulm to improve what he saw as a weakness.

Northquest expressed, “I definitely had to get better on getting off bottom. That’s where I struggled a lot last year.”

Early in the season it looked like Northquest’s goal was a long way off as he found it difficult to garner victories. His practice partner, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial senior Jeremiah Colon, was ranked top in the state at 170 – Northquest’s optimum weight – so he had to wrestle at 182, where the competition was bigger and stronger. That all changed after the Christmas break when Colon dropped down to 160 pounds and Northquest took the reigns at 170. From there, things began to “click,” his confidence grew and he only lost two matches the rest of the season, finishing with a record of 30-9.

“I’m hoping that I can maybe place. That would be a good goal,” said Northquest of his first experience competing in the state tournament.

He credits Colon, who took second in the 160 pound class at the Section tournament to qualify for State, with helping him hone his skills during the Knights’ practices.

Others he wanted to thank for helping him reach his goal are his current coaches – Andre Harnitz, Dean Tibbetts, James Bernau and Nate Meixell – and his youth coach, Dan Kurth.

Northquest added, “I definitely want to thank my dad! He’s always pushing me to be the best I can.”