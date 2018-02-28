MHS Supports Coaches Vs. Cancer

The Madelia High School Blackhawks boys basketball team and the Blackhawks girls basketball team each had a home game night this season dedicated to raising money for the American Cancer Society (ACS) in association with the Coaches Vs. Cancer program. All the players and coaching staff got in on the action by creating and selling shirts for the occasion, which were sponsored by CountyLine Ag, plus they collected donations through selling special die-cuts from ACS to hang on the wall outside the gymnasium. Each team also held special fundraisers the night of their C vs C game. The MHS dance team created a unique performance that debuted the night of the girls basketball game; the special guest dancers for the evening’s halftime entertainment included members of the boys basketball team – and, yes, they were decked out in their pink shirts and accessories. Go Hawks!