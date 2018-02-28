John Landsteiner Wins Olympic Gold!

USA’s Team Shuster Defeats Sweden in Curling’s Gold Medal Game

The stage was set—curling history was about to be made in PyeongChang, South Korea. The 2018 Olympic gold medal match between the USA and Sweden, played on Saturday, Feb. 24, would determine a new Olympic champion as neither team has ever made it to the gold medal game. USA skip John Shuster and his team—with lead John Landsteiner, second Matt Hamilton, third Tyler George, and alternate Joe Polo—were coming into the game with a 5-4 round robin record. Sweden’s skip Niklas Edin and his teammates were favored in the game as the number one seed. They had a 7-2 record in round robin play.

Earlier in the week, Team Shuster was 2-4, needing to win their remaining three games to avoid elimination and stay alive for a playoff game. The three teams they had left to face were powerhouse teams of Canada, Switzerland and Great Britain.

Shuster, having had tough luck skipping Team USA in the 2010 and 2014 winter Olympics, took inspiration from Olympic speed skater Dan Jansen who also experienced disappointment at the Olympics until his final speed skating race where he won gold. Shuster and his teammates came in relaxed and with confidence, ready to take on Canada. Team USA not only defeated Canada 9-7, they went on to win their final games against Switzerland 8-4 and Great Britain 10-4. Team USA faced Canada a second time in the semifinal playoff game. They would win the game to go further than any other American curling team—the gold medal game.

John Landsteiner, Mapleton’s native son, put in many hours of practice from his early days starting out at the Heather Curling Club in Mapleton and recently at the Duluth Curling Club. Those hours and hours of perseverance and hard work were about to pay off big time. Landsteiner had a contingency of supporters back in his hometown here in Mapleton who tuned in at 12:30 a.m. Saturday to watch curling history. Viewing parties were held at the Heather Curling Club and the United Church in Mapleton. Win or lose, Team USA would finish better than any other American curling team ever had.

Sweden scored first in the game and the lead went back and forth between Sweden and the USA. The game was tied at 5-5 after the seventh end. Team Shuster had hammer going into the eighth end and with his final stone the skip threw a perfect double takeout to lay five in the end and take an almost insurmountable 10-5 lead.

Heather Curling Club President Jeff Annis was one of many who attended the viewing party at the club. Regarding Shuster’s double takeout, Annis said, “In the eighth end, I saw the double for five and knew the Gold was on that shot. As the rock came down and I saw the sweepers on and off, I knew he made it! The group at the club stood and cheered, yelled, high-fived each other. It was one of those moments that those of us there will always know where we were when USA laid five in the eighth.”