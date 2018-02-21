TPS Launches “School Within A School”

BY NIKKI MEYER

Tribune Publisher

If you walk in to the main door to Truman High School, one of the first rooms you will pass is the Learning Center, formerly known as the library. While the name change happened a few years ago, it’s appropriate for the newest use of the space: a school within the school.

Said instructor Laurie Sherman, “We’ve always had the students who fall through the cracks. They don’t qualify for special education services but just can’t keep up in the regular education classroom—due to gaps in their education, mental health issues or other reasons.” This, Sherman says, was the impetus behind the new ‘school within a school,’ or SWIS. “There are many issues that plague our students. We want to help these students.”

SWIS is not a formal program, but rather a structure which the school administration has elected to put into place with the aim of helping students achieve. It meets the needs of students who may not be entirely successful in a regular classroom setting, but who aren’t at the point of needing special education resources.

Principal Mark Nass stated, “We kind of started doing some of these interventions and things and realized that, ‘Gosh, we’ve got a good handful of students that need some ongoing help.’ Suddenly it dawned on us that, ‘Wow, we have a space that would be large enough to house [an alternative learning setting]. And that was the Learning Center.”

Part of launching the new SWIS was the hiring of Lisa Shellum to a full-time position, thanks in part to the acquisition of Alternative Delivery of Specialized Instructional Services (ADSIS) money from the State of Minnesota. Shellum, who now works as an interventionist at Truman Public Schools (TPS), had worked with a similar setup before and was able to bring her expertise to the table when it was decided to launch the idea in Truman.

While Shellum’s talents have been instrumental in bringing about the SWIS and making it successful, Sherman noted, “It was decided that Lisa could not do it by herself. With my background of regular education, special education and having worked at the ALC (Alternative Learning Center), I was most qualified to help with this program.” In addition to working with the SWIS students, Sherman also teachers 7th-8th Grade Math and Title 1. She is also licensed in working with students who have Emotional/Behavioral Disorders.

The SWIS was originally geared toward students in grades 7-12, however a few students from the elementary school have been utilizing the space with great success also. Sherman said, “Students were identified with the help of all the teachers. The teachers know their students and so they knew the ones falling through the cracks.”

While formal Individualized Education Plans (IEP) are not in place, staff does work with the parents of each student to create a plan that meets the needs of students. By working with both parents and regular classroom teachers, Sherman said, “We decide what is best for each individual student. Some of the options we consider are: Can they continue with the regular education curriculum or do they need an alternate curriculum? We design the curriculum that works for each student.” She continued, “That’s where I come in, the students come to [the Learning Center] to work and I help them as needed.”

Students spend time in the SWIS for a variety of reasons. “Three students were ready to quit school,” said Nass, “and we brought each student in and brought the parents in and said, ‘Let’s try this.’ A lot of this is just moving slowly. When you move too fast and say, ‘We’re going to do this,’ it can make students feel like they’re in a corner.”

Some students are doing online classes in order to recover credits necessary for graduation. Others just need a space to give their brains a break in order to be successful in the regular classroom. One student, for example, spends three short periods a day in the SWIS. “He sets his own timer and spends 10 minutes basically doing something that lets his brain take a rest,” said Nass. These breaks allow him to return to the regular classroom ready to learn.

Yet another student utilizes the SWIS space for only science, a subject in which he has a lot of difficulty. In what is a fairly typical reaction from a struggling student, Nass said, “He sits in class and gets bored and gets disruptive.” Or at least he used to. Now that student is getting the individualized help he needs during the time he spends with Sherman. That benefits not only the student, but his entire classroom.

Sherman stated, “Our goal is to help all students graduate from high school and be a contributing members to our society. We want all students to feel worthy, to overcome any mental health issues and to gain all the knowledge they need to be successful in life. We want the students to know that we care.” Sherman also noted what a great asset social worker Deb Schneider is to the SWIS.

The SWIS launched with the start of the second semester. If you have any questions about SWIS, you can call the school at 776-2111.