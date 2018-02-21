Mapleton’s Own Giving Tree

Albright’s Gavels Will Bring Order to Minnesota Government Offices

By Barb Lake

Messenger Staff Writer

On Feb. 20, 2018, the Minnesota House of Representatives convened. Speaker of the House Kurt Daudt, R, District 31A brought the house to attention with his new gavel which was presented to him by Speaker of the House Pro Tempore Representative Tony Albright, R, District 55B. That gavel, along with Representative Albright’s gavel and 24 other gavels—one for each conference room—came from a walnut tree located on the banks of the Maple River. The tree was estimated to be at least 100 to 200 years old and was felled over 30 years ago by Harlen and Nylen Fischer’s father, George, from a stand of trees on Fischer’s farmland.

The elder Fischer needed wood for a shed he wanted to build and chose that walnut tree to supply him with the lumber he needed to build the shed. The log from that tree was cut and planed by a local saw mill. Fischer built his shed and stored the remaining pieces of lumber from that tree in his machine shed where it remained for the past 30 years until Denny Albright started thinking about what wood he could use to make gavels for the State of Minnesota.

The senior Albright initially felt the wood used for the gavels should be representative of the woods and trees found throughout. Each gavel would be made of wood from a different area in the state and would then be labeled as to where it came from. But, Albright’s son felt it would be too much for his father to take on and just asked that he keep things simple as he crafted some gavels.

However, not to be daunted and still wanting the gavels to be representative of trees found in the state, he remembered that the Fischers—whom he had known for many years from his work managing the lumberyard and through church—had those prime black walnut boards in their shed left over from when their father cut down the old black walnut for his tool shed.

The Fischers were more than happy to give some of the remains of the ancient tree to Albright. From there, the elder Albright, who is a master carpenter, fashioned gavels for his son and Daudt, as well as for each of the 24 conference rooms at the Minnesota State capital.

The choice of using the black walnut for the gavels represents a species of tree that is a native species of the Central and Southeastern forests of Minnesota. Walnut trees from Southeastern Minnesota are highly prized for woodworking because the trees grow more slowly, causing their growth rings to be closer together, which creates a straight, tight grain that is prized by woodworkers. The walnut tree takes anywhere from 35 to 50 years to mature, reaching heights as high as one hundred feet with a trunk circumference of 36 inches (https://www.minnesotawildflowers.info/udata/r9ndp23q/pd3/juglans-nigra-309.jpg)

The gavels crafted by Albright in his workshop that he calls, “Grandpa’s Workshop” not only represents a native species of tree, but the fact that the wood came from a private farm that has been operating for at least two full generations is representative of the hard working farmer and the benefits of agriculture for the state.

Even more interesting, the lathe with which Albright turned the wood into gavels was, according to oral history, handmade in Duluth Minnesota in the early 1900’s in an unidentified shop class either on the University of Minnesota—Duluth campus or in a local high school.

The lathe belonged to a relative of a family in Minnesota Lake who had inherited it and then put it up for auction. A friend of Albright’s, who knew he was looking for a lathe, purchased it for him in the 70’s and it has been used in Grandpa’s Workshop ever since. This gives the gavels a solid Minnesota-grown and crafted history.

Albright first made prototype gavels so that his son could choose the size of the gavel head, the shape of the handles and the overall dimensions of the whole gavel. He also had to make sample sound blocks for each gavel so the strike of the gavel can be heard. Once Tony selected the handle, the gavel head and the matching sound board, Albright went to work spending hours in his shop, laminating pieces of wood together to give each gavel depth of color, then shaping and sanding each piece, followed by staining and varnishing each set.

For Albright it was a labor of love. He is so proud of his son and what he has accomplished, and he loves his state. He was glad to give his time and skills to make these gavels, which will be a part of Minnesota government business long after he is gone; these gavels are designed to withstand the tests of time and use. Someday, when Albright’s grandchildren take their children to visit the state capital, they will be able to say that their great-grandfather made the gavels used in each conference room and by the Speaker of the House and Speaker Pro Tempore. And with each clack of the gavel head on the sounding board, the sound of the tree being cut by George Fischer on his farm, its milling at a local lumberyard and the love and care that was put into its making by a proud father and Minnesotan will be heard as well.