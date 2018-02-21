Local sisters join Crew 52 for experience of a lifetime

Sisters Marlene Marti of New Ulm (left) and Kathy Eckstrand of Lafayette show the Crew 52 gear they wore while volunteering to help visitors during the Super Bowl LII festivities in February.

When Lafayette resident Kathy Eckstrand saw an advertisement in the Star Tribune newspaper about the chance to become a member of “Crew 52” at the Super Bowl in Minneapolis this year, she quickly jumped at the opportunity.

Crew 52 was responsible for welcoming some 125,000 visitors to Super Bowl LII in Minnesota – our state was branded as the “Bold North” in the event tag line – during the 10-day Super Bowl festival. The game on Sunday, Feb. 4, featured the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots, with the Eagles winning over the Patriots.

Eckstrand told her sister, Marlene Marti of New Ulm, about the opportunity right away and they both made online applications to become volunteers. Of the 30,000 people who signed up and of the 15,000 people who were interviewed, Eckstrand and Marti made the cut to be two of the 10,000 folks who were finally chosen for Crew 52.

Eckstrand was assigned to work as a hotel hostess at the Marriott Hotel, and Marti worked as a skyway hostess along the 11 miles of skyway in that area. The sisters helped visitors by greeting them, answering questions and giving directions when asked to do so.

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Eckstrand, “We’d both do it again in a heartbeat. We met so many nice people … ‘Minnesota Nice’ is alive and well.”

Leading up to the event itself, the sisters attended a big pep rally held for the volunteers at the Xcel Energy Center on Nov. 11. “The oldest volunteer we had was 90 and the youngest was 18,” said Eckstrand, “It was so cool because it was so well-organized.”

The first training day was held in January, Eckstrand said. At this training, they received Crew 52 gear. They each got a new winter parka with a puffer coat liner, long-sleeved polo shirt, backpack, travel mug, scarf, hat and mittens and credentials to wear. The clothing and accessories were designed using the colors found in the Aurora Borealis, the Northern Lights, with various shades of blues and purples.

Eckstrand said they were supposed to serve as volunteers for three days. They worked for two days and then Eckstrand got sick with the flu on the third day, so she was unable to work on the day of the Super Bowl.

The sisters stayed with Marti’s grandson, TJ, while they volunteered. The first day, TJ took them where they needed

to be working, Marti said.

In the mornings, the sisters met the other volunteers at Crew 52 headquarters. There, they found their team captains, who took them to the areas where they would work for four to six hours at a time. Each person was given three tickets for coffee and two for snacks. They were also provided with hot soup to eat, Eckstrand said. Cases of food had been donated for the volunteers by several businesses, such as Cub Foods and Schwan’s.

The ladies said there were people at the Super Bowl festivities from 17 different countries and from all over the United States. It wasn’t just the visitors who lent an international flare to the event, however; for their second volunteer day, the ladies hired an Uber driver to take them to their work and it turned out he was originally from Nigeria.

“He was a positive, upbeat guy,” said Marti. The driver told them Minnesota was a good place to build a wonderful life. They asked him, “What’s the best thing about living in Minnesota?” and he told them it was that he doesn’t have to carry a gun here.

Other memorable moments during their trip included things such as riding the light rail transit system from the Nicollet Mall (Crew 52’s headquarters) to the Mall of America. During her shifts at the Marriott, Eckstrand regularly saw the Fox 9 and NBC news crews coming and going.

Both sisters also earned a Cub Kindness pin, which were given only to volunteers who had gone above and beyond what was expected of them. Cub Foods was a major sponsor of Crew 52 and their company’s philosophy is that they want their customers to be happy and satisfied when they leave the store; that was also their philosophy for how the Super Bowl visitors should be treated. The pins were given out by the Crew 52 captains when they or other volunteers saw a crew member going above and beyond to get the job done.

Even though the wind chill was about 25 below zero during the time they volunteered, the crew and visitors seemed to be able to tough it out, the ladies said.

“The cold didn’t seem to bother people,” Eckstrand said. “There were warming houses.” Other evidence that the cold wasn’t a big deterrent was that many visitors she encountered at the hotel were also headed across the river to St. Paul’s Winter Carnival, with its spectacular 70-foot tall ice palace.

“It was an awesome experience,” said Eckstrand, “It was just a hoot … it really was. I didn’t really know what to expect.”

“I didn’t really know what to expect either,” said Marti.