Frelich earns a trip to state

Jude Frelich, daughter of Steve and Sue Frelich, has been taking gymnastics lessons since first grade and started competing as soon as she was old enough. She not only loved the sport, she was really good at it.

Jude began with a gymnastics club in New Ulm, then switched to one in Mankato where she has been practicing and competing with the club team for the past several years.

There has only been one real downside to gymnastics for Jude; she is limited in how far she could take the sport. Jude attends Madelia High School, she is a junior this year, but MHS does not have a gymnastics team, so she was unable to compete during the regular season for a high school varsity team.

This year, Jude and her parents asked the MHS school board to allow her, and anyone else who was interested, to compete in the sport by pairing with the Mankato East High School gymnastics program. Those wishing to participate would be responsible for their own transportation to practices so the district did not incur those fees as part of the agreement. The school board approved the request and this winter Jude began competing at the varsity level. She is the only one from MHS right now who is doing so.

Jude chose East to pair with because she would be practicing in the same environment that she has been in for years, plus she knew the coach and some of the girls on the team.

“I have had a great season so far,” Jude said. The team as a whole has had its ups and downs. “As a team, we just had our highest scoring meet at the conference meet,” Jude shared. What a great time to peak. Jude was also named to the Big 9 All Conference Team at that event.

In gymnastics, there are four areas of competition: uneven bars, balance beam, floor exercise and vault. Competing in them all is known as “all around.”

Jude likes competing on floor the best; as for her least favorite, it all depends on the day.

“I have a different least favorite every day depending on how well I am doing on that apparatus,” Jude confessed with a laugh.

On Thursday, Feb. 15 at the section meet in Waconia, Jude likely would have said her favorites were beam and bars because those are the events that earned her a trip to the state tournament. However, she will be the first to tell you it was not easy.

“I didn’t have a great start on my first two events: floor and vault. So going into bars, I was thinking, this is my chance to go to state so I have to get my act together!” Jude recalled. “Learning that I actually was going to state was a very exciting moment.”

The state individual meet is on Saturday, Feb. 24 beginning at 11 a.m. on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis.

Jude plans to compete with East again next year as a senior and is hoping for more success in this sport she loves.