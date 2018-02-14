Rural Lafayette native delves into the newspaper archives

Marcy Muchow works on a project in the archives at the Lafayette Nicollet Ledger newspaper office.

Marcy Muchow of rural Lafayette doesn’t seem to mind working in cramped quarters, breathing in the smell of 100-year old newsprint, while working with the archives at the Lafayette Nicollet Ledger office. For more than a year, she has been combing through the 114-year collection as a volunteer for the Nicollet County Historical Society (NCHS).

“I went down to St Peter [Historical Society office] to the archives to look up something for my own family,” Muchow said. “While I was down there, Bob [Sandeen] was showing me around. Nita [Aasen] came in to ask him a question and looked at me and said ‘Oh, you’re a volunteer.’ I said, ‘No,’ and she immediately asked, ‘Would you like to be?’ That’s how it all started.”

When Aasen – a NCHS board member and volunteer – found out Muchow was from rural Lafayette, she knew right away what she should start working on. There was a gap in the historical center’s microfilm collection for the 1905 to 1956 Lafayette Ledger and from 2005 to 2012 for the Lafayette Nicollet Ledger. She immediately put Muchow to work on searching through the archived newspapers at the Ledger office for the obituaries in those years. Obituaries yield valuable information for those who are uncovering their family’s history.

This type of research comes second nature to Muchow. Over the past 50 years, one of her passions has been digging into the genealogy of her own family as well as the family of her husband, Dennis Muchow.

“My mom was really up on who the relatives were,” Muchow recalled. “After she passed away, I found some papers she had written up about her family and ancestors. From there, it just took off. I wanted to know more about them.” Her mother was Veronica Stadick and her father was Marvin Hacker. She has spent many hours digging through records to put together detailed genealogies for her side of the family and, over the years, it was a natural progression to dig into her husband’s side as well. Dennis is the son of the late Wilhart and Dorothy (Quijas) Muchow of rural Winthrop.

Since retiring from her career as a geriatrics nurse, with a specialty in the care of Alzheimer’s patients, Muchow has had a little more time to devote to finding the missing pieces in her genealogies, as well as take on the volunteer work for the county historical society.

The volunteer work started in the fall of 2016 with the 1905 book of the Lafayette Ledger. Gingerly handling the fragile pages, she began reading page by page. In the early decades of the 20th century, obituaries were not grouped together in a special section as they are in newspapers today. Notices of a person’s death were mixed in with all the rest of the news and tidbits of local happenings. Using sheets of paper laid out with a spread sheet outline, she chronicled each death she came across, year by year.

“I indexed the information according to name,” Muchow explained. “The other information I try to get out of an obituary is a birth date, a death date, if they were married, who it was to, the wedding date, and a maiden name [if the diseased was a woman]. I don’t put down children because sometimes there could be 10, 12 or even 15 kids in a family.” If the diseased was born somewhere other than the United States, she included that. It took about three hours to do each year.

Periodically, Muchow took her sheets over to the historical center, where a copy of each of the handwritten sheets was made so that one copy could stay in Lafayette with the archives. Aasen then entered the information into the historical center’s computer system. This type of biographical information serves as the nuts and bolts of genealogy research.

“Marcy’s work made it possible for the obituary index to be as complete as it can be,” Aasen said. “This index will be a valuable resource for descendants searching for ancestors who once lived in the rural areas of Nicollet County. Just last week a gentlemen from California contacted the Nicollet County Historical Society regarding an obit for his ancestor who died in 1939. The only obit we had was from the Lafayette Ledger. Without Marcy’s work, that would not have been available to him.”

“I love it,” Muchow said regarding working in the archives. “It turned out to be even better than I thought it would be.” So many of the names were familiar to her, even if it was just hearing her folks mention them. She added, “What’s really interesting is knowing people now, and wondering how those two ever got together [as a couple].” she said with a smile. As she came across the names of people who went to the same parties or church gatherings in their younger days, she could then see how they ended up together.

Another thing Muchow found interesting was that the ebb and flow of these local tidbits shifted from one part of the coverage area to another. In the first decade or so of the 1900s she noticed it was heavy with happenings from Bernadotte and east of town. Then, in the “nineteen teens and twenties” she started noticing more items from west of town and out to St. George. It was easy to see that the people reporting the local happenings changed from time to time. She remembers her mother, in the 1950s, regularly calling in each Monday morning with what her family had been up to or who had visited over the past week.

Just because the obituary project is done doesn’t mean Muchow is done with her work in the archives. Aasen had another project for her to start on as soon as the obituaries were finished. This time she’s looking for information on the businesses in Lafayette.

Although the book titled “History of Lafayette, 1900-2000” is very comprehensive, Muchow has been tasked to go through the archives to pick up even more information about businesses that came and went over the years. She’s tracking business names, news items about businesses changing hands, new businesses being started, etc. Although she’s noticing that the very early papers aren’t yielding a lot of information, once most of the businesses started running a Christmas ad each year, she’s getting a more complete picture of which businesses existed from year to year.

“Nita and Marcy make a great team … ,” said Jessica Becker, the Nicollet County Historical Society Executive Director. “Their work provides invaluable resources to our organization.”