Retired Postmaster Gary Brandt to Change Zip Codes

Not too long ago, Gary Brandt, Mapleton’s Post Master, accompanied one of the rural carriers on a route. During the entire route, Brandt said, the carrier talked on and on about grandchildren and about all the things he did together with them. That afternoon that Brandt spent listening to stories of grandchildren—going to dance recitals and taking care of them—affected him deeply since his grandchildren, ages one and two and a half, live a quarter of a country away, in Trenton, Mich. The 11-hour drive between him and them caused Brandt to take a moment and think about what was important to him.

Brandt said that being so far away from his grandchildren meant only getting to see them once or twice a year, and he did not want to be a grandfather they barely knew. He wanted to be there for them, and, with that thought in mind, Brandt put in for his retirement with about six weeks to go for a full 40 years with the nation’s postal service. His last day of service as postmaster at the Mapleton Post Office was Jan. 3, 2018.

Brandt grew up in Minnesota Lake, a classmate of another recent retiree, Renee Sonnek. He played football and baseball and graduated from the high school in 1971. He went to work for the railroad until he was laid off, and then worked for factories such as Dotson in Mankato.

In 1979, he applied to the United States Postal Service and began his career in the Mapleton Post Office as a clerk; he worked there until April of 1985 when he was reassigned as the post master for the Sherburn post office. He remained there for 27 years.

In July of 2012, he returned to the Mapleton Post Office, taking the place of Charlene Williams who had retired that year. Brandt said he had nearly come full circle, returning to the area where he was born and raised. He has been the Mapleton Post Master for a little over four years.