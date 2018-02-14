James Hodge: Part of Super Bowl LII History

BY DEBBIE NEITZKE

Tribune Editor

If anyone thought about going to this year’s Super Bowl, they likely found ticket prices to be astronomical. However, Truman High School senior James Hodge was able to attend—and was actually paid to do so!

This past November, while at the National Guard armory for training exercises, Hodge saw a flyer advertising for people willing to conduct security during the Super Bowl at U. S. Bank Stadium.

Hodge stated, “I saw it and was interested, so I applied. I was picked for an interview and drove to the Cities for it in December. I was told that same day that I was hired.”

In order to finish qualifying for the position, Hodge took a seven-hour online security guard training course and then attended a five-hour course at a facility near the stadium.

“At the live portion of the training, they taught us how to safely conduct body checks and how to operate the metal detectors that fans would pass through when they came to the game,” Hodge explained.

On Friday, February 3, Hodge reported to the stadium at 7:00 a.m. to begin his duties.

“At 10:00 that morning, they had us secure the stadium so the teams could do their walk through,” Hodge shared. “I was assigned to guard the Eagles” locker room during that time.”

“We were told we could not speak to the players when we saw them, but that was to be expected.”

Hodge was fortunate to be chosen to help guard the Lombardi trophy on Saturday. “That, along with seeing some pretty famous people, was pretty cool,” he shared.

Sunday was Hodge’s longest day, working from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

“It was a really good experience and I got to meet and work with some fun people. The fact the company paid for our training courses was nice as I am now a nationally licensed security guard, and even have the opportunity to work at the next Super Bowl, which will be held in Georgia.”

“The only thing that would have made it even better was if the Vikings had been playing in it. And that, would have made it a million times better,” he said with a big smile.

James is the son of Curtis and Stephanie Hodge of Truman.