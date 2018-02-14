Bergman’s grandiose Spelling Bee victory

It has been five years since Madelia Elementary School has had a spelling bee contest at the school. For many years it was an annual event that allowed fifth and sixth grade students to highlight their spelling prowess, but it was a tradition that was dropped.

However, on Feb. 9, 2018, the spelling bee was revived and will again take place annually.

Madelia Elementary Staff members including teachers Julie Grabianowski, Gary Sandmeyer, Julie Lehman and Tim Soldner, as well as school secretary Christine Lensing and principal Carol Wrightson, worked to bring the spelling bee back and administered the competition.

A pre-test was given to the fifth and sixth grade students earlier this year to determine the top spelling students in the school and those top spellers were given an opportunity to participate in the spelling bee competition. Those students included: Alexandra Castro, Cole Champlin, Emma Coil, Josiah DeMaris, Alicia Grebenc, Alicia Garcia, Veronica Ibeling, Hayden Jones, Britta Lensing, William Machado, Jocelyne Orellana, Kriscia Aguilar-Martinez, Alex Agustin, Addie Ahern, Cristian Arroyo, Miguel Ayala, Ella Bergeman, Karlee Clair, Danika Eisenmenger, Carter Florez, Talan Halverson, TJ Holm, Kiera Kirchner, Braison Lopez, Blake Masters, Addison Meraz, Francisco Rodriguez, Sylvia Sandoval, Ashley Sorenson, Jada Taylor and Adrian Thate.

There were some very tough words, but the children really proved that they know how to spell and it took seven rounds to determine a winner. In the end, Ella Bergeman took the top spot by correctly spelling “grandiose.”

Bergeman will now advance to the regional spelling bee at South Central Service Cooperative on Feb. 20 and from there could earn a trip to the national competition.