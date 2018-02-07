Junior Curling Program at Heather Curling Club Welcomes New Curlers

This year at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, there will be 18 days of curling starting on Feb. 8. There are both men’s and women’s teams at the Olympics with 10 teams and 100 players from 13 nations—United States, Switzerland, Norway, Korea, Russia, Canada, China, Denmark, Italy, Great Britain, Finland, Sweden and Japan—competing. This year will mark the seventh time that curling has been slated as an Olympic sport. Teams qualified for the Olympics by earning team points throughout the two years leading to the 2018 Olympics.

Curling was officially introduced as a sport at the 1924 Winter Olympics but was considered a demonstration sport at the games until the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan. There is a men’s and women’s team competition and, for the first time, a mixed doubles (teams that include a male and female player) competition has been added to the venue.

With a note of pride, Mapleton residents—especially Mapleton curlers—point to the fact that Mapleton native John Lansteiner will compete as a member of the United States Olympic team. Landsteiner, son of Steve and Cheri Landsteiner, has a long pedigree in the world of curling. In high school he was a Kyle Satrom Junior Bonspiel Champion in 2004 and 2006; the Minnesota State High School Champion in 2004, 2006 and 2007; Illinois Junior Playdown Champion 2007; St. Paul Cashspiel Champion in 2012; the Wisconsin Junior Playdown Champion in 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2011; USA Curling Athlete of the Year in 2014; a participant in the U.S. Junior National Championships; 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2011; participated in the U.S. National Championships in 2012 (bronze), 2013 (bronze), 2014 (5th place), 2015 (champion), 2016 (runner-up), and 2017 (Champion). The list of his accolades goes on until he reached the Olympic games in both 2014 and 2018.

Larry Barott, the longtime youth coach for the Heather Curling Club, related that, in his younger years, Landsteiner would come into the curling club on his own and spend hours on the ice, throwing the stone over and over again, creating that muscle memory that is so important in sports, learning just how a good throw feels. That’s what it takes to be a top athlete—constant practice and dedication to your sport. It looks like all of that paid off for Landsteiner, who has the possibility of many more Olympic games ahead of him.

The fact that Landsteiner began curling as a young boy in the youth programs at the Heather Curling Club is an important fact. The tradition of bringing in new players to the sport of curling is an important aspect of the club since it serves to help perpetuate the club and teaches the youth of the community about a sport that can be enjoyed throughout life.

