Habitat for Humanity seeking applicants for homes in Nicollet

Two lots in Nicollet’s In Laws Subdivision – off of 8th Street, west of North Star Taxidermy – have been donated to Habitat for Humanity.

Jan Ellanson, volunteer coordinator for Habitat for Humanity South Central Minnesota (HFHSCM), informed the Nicollet Council during their Jan. 30 meeting that two lots in the In Laws Subdivision have been donated to the organization. The In Laws subdivision is located on 8th Street, just west of North Star Taxidermy.

Habitat for Humanity South Central Minnesota is a non-profit, Christian-based housing ministry that builds its faith through building homes for families in need. The South Central Chapter was founded in 1990 in Mankato with the mission of building simple, decent and affordable housing with and for local families.

Since its founding, HFHSCM has built more than 130 homes throughout the region. Habitat is committed to selling single-family, slab-on-grade homes with zero- interest, no-profit mortgages. The families selected must meet eligibility requirements in their degree of need, ability to pay, and willingness to partner.

“This is the first time that we will be building in Nicollet,” Ellanson said. “We are looking for qualified families to live in those homes. … At this point we are really actively seeking out those folks.”

She added, “They do have to qualify to meet the payments of a mortgage. We go to great lengths to get a good financial profile of our families. We want them to be successful homeowners.”

Each adult member of a family that purchases a Habitat home must perform 200 sweat equity hours on constructing their home or another Habitat home.

“We want them to feel invested in the home before they even move in,” Ellanson explained.

Construction of the homes will begin this spring with the goal of completion within one year. Ellanson also noted that Habitat for Humanity is always looking for volunteers to help with construction in the communities their projects are located.

Applications for the two homes that will be built in Nicollet can be obtained at Nicollet City Hall, on the Habitat website at hfhsouthcentral.net or by calling 507-388-2081, extension 2. If you or your organization would like to volunteer to help build the Nicollet homes, contact Ellanson at the number above.