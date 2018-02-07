Gappa grateful for community support as she battled cancer

Life was going great for Jennie Gappa one year ago. All her dreams were coming true. She married the love of her life, Steven Kalwasinski, in November of 2015; she gave birth to their first child, a son they named Barrett, on Dec. 24, 2016; she graduated from a master’s program and was starting a new career that she was passionate about; and the couple had moved back to her hometown of Madelia and were renovating a house they bought. They had dreams and goals for this life they were creating together. And none of those plans included cancer, so when Jennie was diagnosed with the disease last spring, life changed for them drastically.

Life Before Cancer

Jennie grew up in Madelia and is one of a set of triplets born to Joel and Lise Gappa. Jennie and her sisters, Jinette, who is Jennie’s identical twin, and Jamie, all graduated from Madelia High School in 2005. Jennie and Jinette both attended College of Saint Benedict to pursue a career in nursing. After graduating from college in 2009, Jennie decided to go to Texas and work at Parkland Health & Hospital for a year because that state had​ a​ nursing shortage. When her dad was diagnosed with cancer, Jennie moved back to Minnesota and got a job working in the intensive care unit at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. After three years, she decided to go back to school through Mayo School of Health Sciences master’s degree program to be a nurse anesthetist, which is a three year program.

Rochester is also where she met her husband; Steven grew up there, and the couple met through mutual friends. But it almost did not happen. The night Jennie and Steven met, Jennie’s friend asked her to go to a concert at what Jennie called a “somewhat sketchy” bar. “Bars are really not my scene,” said Jennie. “It was a Friday night and I just wanted to stay home and sleep, but my friend really wanted me to go along. I guess there was a reason for that.” Jennie ended up with a group of people that included Steven, the two struck up a conversation and the rest, as they say, is history. The couple married while Jennie was still in school, which could have been stressful, yet it just wasn’t. “I had no time for extra stress, so we just made quick decisions about our wedding and ran with it,” Jennie recalled. “Planning the wedding was actually a nice release from school work and studying.”

In March of 2016, Jennie graduated and passed her boards. Shortly thereafter, she received a call from one of the members of a small group of anesthetists who serve smaller, rural hospitals including those in Madelia, St. Peter, Windom, Redwood Falls and Worthington. The group thought Jennie might find the rural practice to her liking and wanted to know if she was interested in joining them; she could start right away. Jennie and Steven figured eventually they would move to this area to be closer to Jennie’s family, plus Jinette and her family had also moved back to Madelia; it seemed perfect timing. She accepted the job offer and they moved to Madelia. Steven is an electrician and had no trouble finding work in the area.

“Everything just fell into place,” Jennie said. When people ask her why she came back to Madelia, she understands the perception. “Young people in particular might tend to look at coming back to Madelia as a negative thing, or not fulfilling your full potential,” she stated. “But Jinette and I are both thriving in our careers and, when you are away, it makes you appreciate your hometown. Then, when you have children, you understand so much better that it really does take a village.”

Shortly after they moved, Jennie found out she was pregnant. Life was good, but stressful as well. Jennie was a new wife, a new CNRA, a new mom, they were renovating a fixer-upper and it was a lot to keep balanced.

A Sign Of Problems

On a Saturday at the end of April, 2017, Jennie’s whole body began itching. “I knew there was something wrong with me,” she recalled. “This was not topical itching. It was itching from within my muscles and bones, so deep inside that I could not even describe it.”

So, on Monday, she went to the Madelia Clinic and saw Kathryn Eisenmenger-​Fuentes. They ran a multitude of tests for common conditions that could be attributed to Jennie’s symptoms .

This is a portion of the article. For the full story, and so much more, please subscribe to Madelia Times-Messenger. The TM is available in a print version or an online version.

www.madeliatm.com.