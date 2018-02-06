City Council Reviews Timeline for Hiring New City Administrator

BY DEBBIE NEITZKE

Tribune Editor

At its regular monthly meeting on Feb. 5, 2018, city council members reviewed a timeline for selecting a new city administrator due to current city clerk Monte Rohman’s anticipated Dec. 31, 2018 retirement.

Monte presented a preliminary timeline that would allow for the new administrator to start around July 1, 2018 and work with Monte through the end of the year. Councilors thanked Monte for his work in moving this process forward in a timely fashion.

In other matters:

• The council approved extending the current ambulance department coverage contract, with Lewisville, until May 1, 2018.

• Councilors discussed the slide that was purchased for the pool last year. As it did not hold up to its intended use, the company that sold it has issued a credit to the city to be used toward the purchase of a commercial grade one. That credit, along with a generous donation from a group of community members, will pay all but approximately $2,500 of the cost of a replacement one. Councilors approved the purchase of the replacement slide.

If anyone wishes to make a donation to help cover the outstanding balance, please contact Monte at city hall.

• Councilors approved advertising the solicitaion of bids for the 2018 sealcoating projects. Bids will be accepted until 2 p.m. on Mar. 28. Roughly one-quarter of the city’s street will be covered by this project.

• Monte presented the city’s financial report and it was approved by the council.

• Members of the council decided to seek volunteer help to install playground equipment at Graf Park when the weather allows it.

If you, or your group, are interested in volunteering, please contact Monte at city hall.

• The council approve a “Strike Out Cancer” event to be held during the girls softball game on May 8. Courtney Studer is spearheading the event.

• The next regular city council meeting will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2018 due to Presidents Day.