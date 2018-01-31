Silent No More – Mike Hruby shares his personal reasons for supporting and promoting Stand for the Silent

Did you know that, every 7 seconds a child is bullied; that 1 out of 4 kids is bullied; that 5.4 million students skip school at some point due to bullying; that some children are so tormented that suicide has become an alternative for them; and that 60 percent of male middle school bullies had at least one criminal conviction by the age of 24?

Those are startling statistics and, despite the awareness of the topic, more people talking about it and wanting to do something about it, the problem persists. The Internet and social media has added new twists and complexity to the problem and lends an anonymity that may embolden bullies even further.

These are not statistics that anyone needs to tell to Mike Hruby. He knows it because he lived it. He grew up in Madelia, graduated from Madelia High School in 1997, and today works at Madelia Community Hospital & Clinic (MCHC) as a dietary aide.

He was bullied severely growing up and is just beginning to share his story in order to help others. As a kid, Hruby was pushed around and called names; in high school he was hit so hard on the back once that he had welts.

He and his parents, Pat and Deidre, went to the school authorities and the kids who were responsible were suspended, which also meant they could not participate in some sporting events. Hruby received death threats as a result of his reporting the incidents. At that point, he really felt that he had no recourse through the school for dealing with the bullying he suffered.

“There was no safety net there for me, but I wanted what I went through all those years to have some meaning and to bring it to a larger audience and make it have some meaning for other people,” Hruby said. “So maybe other kids will not have to go through what I went through in high school.”

He is glad that social media was not a factor when he was in high school and sees the way it ups the ante for bullies and leaves the victims with nowhere to escape from it because social media follows us everywhere.

“I do not believe that social media is a horrible thing; it’s not all bad,” Hruby said. “There are some great uses for it and good information can be shared as well.”

He does think that it adds a new level of complication of dealing with the problem, especially for schools and governments trying to add laws, legislation and policies to help protect people from each other.

“One of the things I was bullied about were rumors going around about me was that I was gay,” Hruby said. “Well, I finally realized later in my teen years that, yes, I am gay. When I came out 17 years ago it was not an easy time for gay people to come out; it has taken gay people so many years to get marriage equality and legal protections in this country, yet it is still a struggle. But this is a journey and it will not change overnight.” He highlighted a statistic that says, 9 out of 10 LGBT students experience harassment at school.

“We have to keep marching forward and getting into peoples consciousness. That is one of the reasons MCHC created the Mental Health Task Force and sponsors Mental Health Mondays,” said Hruby, who is part of that group. “We are trying to break the stigma of mental health and mental illness. It has been portrayed in the media for decades as a bad thing. You are not a bad person because you suffer from mental illness. It is no different than a physical illness, you just cannot see it most of the time. Just like bullying, it affects more people than we realize and we need to change our mindset on it.”

This is a portion of the article. For the full story, and so much more, please subscribe to Madelia Times-Messenger. The TM is available in a print version or an online version.

www.madeliatm.com.