Lafayette Charter School’s Makerspace gets permanent home

During the Lafayette Charter School’s Makerspace session on Jan. 25, Garrett Jutz works from a diagram showing measurements for a wooden shed he’s building. He made the straight cuts on the quarter-inch wood himself.

A year ago, when the Makerspace program at the Lafayette Charter School started up, all the tools and materials had to be hauled out of storage at the beginning of each after-school session and put away at the end. At 3:15 p.m., two days a week, everything – tables, chairs, saws, hammers, hand drills, glue, scrap wood, boxes of Lego pieces for robotic projects, fabric, small sewing machines, and more – had to be picked up, moved down a flight of stairs to the school’s gym, and set up. Then, an hour and 45 minutes later, the process had to be done in reverse.

But no longer! The program that allows students to tinker, design, build, use their imaginations and create, now has a permanent home. Now, there’s a dedicated space for everything in the “mezzanine” off the gym.

If you aren’t familiar with all the nooks and crannies at the Charter School, this mezzanine is a storage space that’s accessed through a door in the gym, perched at the top of a flight of stairs, over top of the student bathroom off the main hallway.

Last school year, there was only just enough extra room in the mezzanine to store the equipment and materials for the Makerspace, not to actually have any activities there. Everything needed to be moved to the gym in order for it to be used.

However, this year all that has changed. Lindsey Johnson, the school staff member who oversees the activities, explained: “We moved a lot of the extra desks and school furniture to the bus garage for storage and reorganized what was left in order to make room to work.”

Now, about half of the mezzanine is dedicated for the Makerspace program. Tables and chairs can be left in place, equipment can either stay in place or be within easy reach on a shelf. Supplies have a place of their own.

This transformation simplifies things in a big way for the program. This leaves more time for the kids to actually work on projects and eliminates the work necessary to transport everything twice a day. There is another advantage as well.

“We’ve been able to expand a lot on what we can do,” said Johnson. “Now we’re able to have some power tools … we have a scroll saw and a drill press. We couldn’t have brought stuff like that up and down the stairs.”

That also goes for several new stationary workbenches, which were built by Johnson at just the right height for the students. The workbenches provide a sturdy surface – along with storage space underneath – and are ready for the students to use for whatever project they like.

The program runs for a few winter and spring months. Around 15 to 20 students can be found in the Makerspace during each of the sessions.

“Some kids stay with similar projects because that’s what they’re most interested in, but many are trying out different activities,” said Johnson.

“There’s usually always one or two students who are doing some kind of sewing,” he added. They’ve moved away from the treadle-style machines and have a number of donated, electric machines on a shelf that’s easy to access. Along with the hum of a sewing machine or two, other sounds can be heard during a typical Makerspace session: hammers, saws and the drill press.

Students can be seen working together or by themselves, under the watchful eyes of Johnson and adult volunteers such as Camille Wyffles, Ann Miller, John Stovall and Terry Turbes.

Although the volunteers vary from day to day, Johnson said, “It’s always good if I have at least one other adult. That makes it go a lot better.”

From the very beginning, members of the community have helped out by donating equipment and materials needed for the activities. On the low tech end, kids can be found using anything from donated scrap lumber and fabric, to plastic bottle caps and recycled cardboard tubes.

Thanks to the new space, they can also explore the high tech end of the spectrum. There are computers set up for them to use, along with space to take apart old computers to see how they work.

“We are primarily using the outdated computers from the lab and classrooms,” said Johnson. “We have a few that are newer in order for students to create computer games in a language called ‘Scratch’ and run movie-making software to create stop motion animation movies. Parents and other community members have donated computers and other items to take apart.”

The donated materials are important. Johnson said, “We have a limited budget, so we welcome donations of lumber, hand tools and items that students can take apart – engines, toaster ovens, blenders, fans, mixers, printers – anything that might be interesting.”

The school is covering the operating costs of the Makerspace, while the Parents Reaching Out for Students (PROS) organization has provided money to purchase new tools and equipment.

“We have also received two grants,” Johnson pointed out. “The Lafayette Lions gave us money to purchase Lego robotics kits and the New Ulm Foundation gave us money to purchase some Tetrix robotics kits.”

It sounds like it really does take a “village to raise a child” … or at least it takes a village to offer the child a Makerspace!