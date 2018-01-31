Bare Roots: New Flower Shop Set to Bloom in Mapleton Sophie Horkey Turns Passion for Gardening into a Business

Since the closing of the Plaid Piper in February of 2017, the city of Mapleton and the surrounding area has been left without a local florist for weddings, funerals, prom corsages, graduation boutonnières or just a bouquet of flowers for someone special. Now, one year later, Sophie Horkey, has opened Bare Roots, a shop in what was once a small, white, disheveled garden shed that has found new life as a flower shop. The shed has been spruced up with new drywall, paint and some artistic decoration, as well as a drive up window for those who are in a hurry. Horkey’s shop is located on the Paul and Kris Sellers’ property at 1012 Silver Street just east of Highway 22.

Horkey is from Westbrook, Minn., and a recent graduate of Central Lakes College in Staples, Minn., with an Associate’s Degree in Horticulture, Floral Design and Greenhouse. She comes to the Mapleton community via Sam Sellers. She said that she and Sam met at a Sellers’ Fourth of July gathering in the Brainerd Lakes area when she went with a friend of hers who had once worked with the Sellers’ son, Max. She and Sam clicked and the rest is history, as they say.

The couple moved to Mapleton in early spring of 2017. She had hoped to gain some experience by working with the ladies at the Plaid Piper and was disheartened when she learned that the long standing floral and gift shop had closed its doors. But she decided to follow her passion for flowers, which she developed through hours of gardening with her mother as a young girl, and forged ahead with her plans to open her own shop. With the help of Sam and the rest of the Sellers family, a little forlorn tool shed has now become Bare Roots, and is open for business.

Horkey says that she will not be an FTD or Teleflora distributor. Instead, all of her products will be of her own design. She orders her flowers from Koehler and Dramm in Minneapolis, guaranteeing they are fresh, and, during the summer she will be using some of her own flowers that she will grow in a potager garden that will be located in front of the little shop.