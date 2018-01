Saturday, Jan. 27 marked the fourth annual Hanska Fire Department ice fishing fundraiser held on Lake Hanska. It was a beautiful day for the event; not too cold, not too windy, mostly sunny and a great turnout of ice anglers. To make the day even better, the HFD had good food, coffee, hot chocolate and great prizes they gave away in several raffle drawings during the fishing contest. All in all, a very successful day!