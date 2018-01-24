Thomsen hits 1,000 mark

Ean Thomsen made his 1,000th varsity career point in Nicollet High School Basketball on jan. 16, during a game between the Nicollet Raiders and the Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Knights.

Nicollet High School senior Ean Thomsen, son of Tom and Angie Thomsen, scored his 1,000th varsity career point on Tuesday, Jan. 16. Going into the road game against Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, Thomsen needed 30 points to reach the milestone and his 1,000th was attained when he hit a little 3-footer late in the game.

“He’s been lucky to play with some great teammates but he spends countless hours in the gym working on his game,” said Coach Chris Hulke of Thomsen’s accomplishment. “I’m so proud of him and his improvement as a player and a leader. He’s having a special season.”

Thomsen did get some varsity playing time when he was a sophomore, but he did not start until his junior year. He put in a lot of work over this past summer to improve his game, with the hopes of a successful senior season.

Thomsen stated, “What I needed to work on was some more post moves because I knew I needed to be a bigger, stronger guy this year. I needed to work on my shot a little bit because I’d be off and on. I worked on it this year and I’m a little more consistent. My ball handling is way better than it was last year.”

During the summer he played on an AAU team, attended two basketball camps and also participated in a three-on-three league and the Bethany Lutheran College five-on-five league.

“The summer is not always about working on the fun stuff,” said Thomsen. “It’s about working on finishing or just simple layups. That’s what the guys in the future need to work on because you can definitely tell whose been working on finishing around the hoop and on different moves.”

Although basketball is Thomsen’s favorite sport and he hopes to play at the next level, that was not always the case.

“I started off as a wrestler and did that kindergarten through sixth grade,” he explained. “In sixth or seventh grade I joined basketball because I’d gone to the gym with my brothers and [my brother] Gavin liked basketball more. He kind of started it. I feel like my dad enjoyed basketball a lot and he would take me to the gym and I could just make threes right when I started. It just came easy. That just made me more interested in basketball. I thought I’d try it out and I really liked it, and I knew it was my sport from the first year.”

Since there were no seniors on last year’s varsity basketball team, this year’s team has been playing together for a long time.

“I give them a lot of credit,” said Thomsen of his teammates. “I give a ton of credit to Riley Hulke because he’s the one who’s always dishing me assists. He sees the back doors. He sees the court well. We work really good together with ball handoffs and ball screens. … Me and Riley just have a really good chemistry.”

Last season the vast majority of the offense came from Thomsen and Hulke, but this year opposing teams can’t ignore anyone on the Raiders squad.

Thomsen expressed, “A lot of my teammates have really stepped up this year. That’s what we’re trying to do. Coach always tells [everyone on the team], ‘When you’re open, shoot.’ It’s not just me and Riley that just want to take shots. We know others [on the team] have their special moves and we know that they can finish.”

As for who he credits with his success on the court, Thomsen stated, “I give a lot of credit to my parents because they get me involved in everything. Coach Hulke really wants us to do well and he’s helped me. He’s given me drills to work on because he knows I want to play college basketball. My teammates are a big part of it.”