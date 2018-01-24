There is a hero in us all

What is the definition of a hero? Do you know any? Are you a hero? Do we need more of them?

Singer, songwriter and author Ellis Paul believes we do need more heroes and that there is one inside each of us.

The first line of Paul’s song “The Hero In You” says: “Everybody’s got a story, of all their troubles, all their glory, tell me yours you cannot bore me, I love to listen to you.

All your bumps and all your scratches, all your holes and all your patches, its you its true you have the magic, there’s a hero in you.”

On Friday, Jan. 19, Madelia Elementary School had the great privilege of hosting Paul for a full-day visit. The idea for this author/musician visit came from music instructor Janalee Steinberg and fits perfectly with the school’s theme for the year “Every Hero Has A Story.”

To pay for the event, media specialist Lori Pietsch applied for and received a grant from Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council.

As a part of the grant the school also purchased a class set of 24 copies of Paul’s book (with CD included) “The Hero In You.” The books can be reserved and checked out from the school’s library.

Paul has also written a musical “The Hero In You” that the fourth, fifth and sixth grade students will perform as a spring music program. They will be the first school in Minnesota to perform Paul’s musical.

To prepare for Paul’s visit, Pietsch spent a lot of time talking and reading about heroes during library class times. For the younger students she focused on local heroes such as firefighters, soldiers and EMTs. For the older children, they learned more about the 14 heroes featured in Paul’s book such as: Woody Guthrie, Thomas Edison, Jackie Robinson, Chief Joseph, Rosa Parks, Rachel Carlson and others.

That Friday, staff and students alike were encouraged to dress as their favorite hero, which Paul thought was great. Not surprisingly, many adults and children came dressed in their best Minnesota Vikings gear. Paul enjoyed seeing so much purple, but admitted that, hailing from Charlottesville, Virginia, he is a New England Patriots fan. Despite all that, it was a wonderful day and the children genuinely responded to Paul with enthusiasm and fully participated in singing songs with him and learning all about heroes.

“Heroes change the world. They do something nobody else has had the courage to do. Whether that means they discovered a way to harness electricity or invented a new flavor of ice cream, heroes make a difference in our lives,” stated Paul. “Some of our greatest heroes whose voices, actions, inventions and art have transformed the world all started as a kid with a dream. Now they are heroes to us all.”

“I wrote this music – and now this book – to remind parents and children about some of the truly amazing people this country has produced. As we’ve been confronted by war, terrorism, class struggles and political divides, I worry that our perception of ourselves has become more about our challenges than our victories. So I set out to write music that says, this is who we really are. I hope it will inspire kids to reach for the better parts of themselves. A nation is only as good as its heroes, and we truly need more. If you’re a kid reading this: remember that at one time Abraham Lincoln, Jackie Robinson and the Beatles were kids too. They were dreamers, writers, painters, science geeks and athletes. A lot of the work they did as grown ups had roots in the dreams they had as kids. So keep dreaming!”