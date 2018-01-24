Mapleton Observes Burns Night—Sophia Reeves Crowned Miss Bonnie Lass

Mapleton celebrated the 142nd Annual Burns Night, observing the birthday of Scottish Poet Robert Burns on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at 6 p.m. in the AAA gyn at Maple River School in Mapleton.

The sound of bagpipes filled the air as the Macalester College Pipe Band entered the gym and processed to the stage to begin the celebration with the old familiar music.

Mayor John Hollerich welcomed everyone to the program and then introduced the evening’s Master of Ceremonies. All were anticipating Jon Stevens to take the stage as emcee for Burns Night 2018; however, Hollerich announced a last minute change in emcee for the evening. In Jon’s absence, his brother, Jay Stevens, agreed to fill in for the evening. Throughout the evening Stevens read some of Burns poetry and told a few jokes between the Scottish dances.

The first dance of the evening was the Pas De Basques, performed by Mapleton Kilties Emma Lux, Merrit Ward and Hallie Heins.

The next dance by Katelyn Magelee, Maddy Bailey, Tabitha Barkosky, Aumi Jaeger, Grace Sohre and Autumn Gaul was the Highland Fling 4-Step.

The 2018 Miss Bonnie Lass Candidates took the stage and introduced themselves–Sophia Reeves, Morgan Sellers and Mikayla Welborn. They were escorted to the stage by Brock Doering and Jackson Sellers.

Next up, performing the Seann Tribhus, were Ellie Braaten, Piper Queen and Kinze Jaeger.

Alli Boening, Addison Frank, Macy Sohre, Olivia Sellers and Bria Cole performed the Highland Fling 6-Step.

The Sailor’s Hornpipe was performed by Merrit Stoltzman, Mallory Murphy and Victoria Barkosky.

Mona Will and Kristin (Will) Pierson sang a medley of Scottish songs, keeping up the tradition of the Will family singing for the annual Burns Night program. They were accompanied by Joan Jaeger, the pianist for the evening. They concluded the musical medley by inviting the audience to sing along with them It’s Nice to Get Up in the Morning and Amazing Grace.