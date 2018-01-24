Hanska resident is new intervention teacher at Madelia Elementary School

Laura DeCann is the new intervention teacher at Madelia Elementary School and also serves as the Reading Corps coach. The intervention program is something new this year, so it has been both challenging and rewarding trying to figure out how to make it work best. DeCann calls it an “awesome learning adventure” and really believes spending her days helping children is the best job ever. “I love what I do. I try to make the learning as active as I can,” she said.

She works one-on-one or in small groups with students in kindergarten through third grade who are struggling a little bit in certain areas of the classroom. Through analyzing test results, the staff is able to identify children who could benefit from some extra time working on skills they are not as strong in. The goal is for the child to get caught up, master the skills, and no longer need to meet with DeCann.

“When I saw the job description, I thought this would be a great fit; a position I would really love,” DeCann said. She has known since second grade that she wanted to teach. Growing up in South Dakota, she attended private school and her second grade teacher, who was a nun, was a wonderful inspiration. “I also have always loved children, so teaching was a natural fit for me,” she added. She attended Winona State University where she earned her degree in elementary education with an emphasis on pre-primary education.

DeCann and her husband have four sons ages eight, six and four-year old-twins. The couple lived and worked in the Twin Cities for eight years, but agreed that it was not where they wanted to stay. “My husband and I were looking to raise our children in a small town,” she said, so they began looking to relocate. Her husband found a job in New Ulm and the couple found a home that was a good fit for them in Hanska. As a family, they are very community oriented. “Being in Hanska is so much better than living in the Twin Cities,” DeCann said. “We love small town life.”

And now, working in Madelia is another small town she is happy to have a connection with. “The staff here is fantastic, they are welcoming and helpful. I meet with other teachers often to talk about how each of the students is doing. People here really want what is best for each child and we are trying to meet their needs as best we can. If something is not working, we are all committed to making sure we find a way to help every child be successful,” DeCann said. “My boys are very happy here too; they love the school environment and have made friends.”