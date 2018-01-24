David Zenk Retires from Lewisville Ambulance Department After 35 Years of Service

BY DEBBIE NEITZKE

Tribune Editor

David Zenk recently decided that at the age of 65, all good things must come to an end, and for him, that meant retiring from the Lewisville Ambulance Department after serving for the past 35 years. “The first nine years I was Red Cross Certified and, after that, I took the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) course in 1992 when I was 40,” he shared.

Zenk stated, “My boss, Warren Denn, is the one that got me into this. I was a mechanic at his car dealership and he told me he wanted me to join the Lewisville Fire Department. From there, it just seemed natural to get trained to serve on the ambulance crew, too.”

Zenk credits his strong roots to the area as a part of his desire to serve. “I was born and raised in South Branch and never lived further away than Amboy, and that was just for a couple of years after Judy and I got married.”

He attended St. John’s School in South Branch before graduating from Truman High School in 1970. “After graduation, I worked as a mechanic for a couple of John Deere dealerships, and now at the CFS elevator for the past 15 years,” he explained.

Zenk has seen a number changes over the years. “The amount of paperwork has gotten to be way too much,” he shared, “And they keep changing the way we should do Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) Why? I don’t get why things have to change that much.”

Although Zenk is in the process of transitioning away from the ambulance department, he reported he will continue on in the fire department for now.

“I want some “me” time, but I can still help in the fire department. I told the fire chief I’m not going to go into a burning building anymore, but I can drive truck, haul water, run a pumper, and I know the area well.”

“I was fortunate to work with a pretty decent bunch of people at the ambulance department. I’ll still be helping out for a while as I volunteered to help transition my duties to new people.”

Zenk and his wife, Judy, have a daughter, Heather, and a son, Joel, who passed away last year.