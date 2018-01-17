Tradition of Scottish Dancing at Burns Night Has Carried On Through Generations Burns Night is Saturday, Jan. 20

For the last 142 years, on a Saturday on or near the Jan. 25 birthday of Scottish poet Robert Burns, the city of Mapleton has celebrated the poet and its Scottish heritage by putting on a celebration called “Burns Night” replete with laughter, singing, bagpipe music and dancing—highland dancing to be exact. It is one of the oldest and long-lived celebrations in all of Minnesota.

It stands to reason that no proper Scottish celebration would be complete without the Highland Fling, the Scottish Lilt or Flora McDonald’s Fancy which are national Scottish dances or dances that are called ‘character’ dances such as the Sailor’s Hornpipe, the Cakewalk or the Sword Dance. These dances are long and require a great deal of movement, stamina and strength, which led the Sport Council of Scotland to recognize Highland dancing as an actual sport.

“It’s cool to be in something in our town,” stated Auden Jaeger. “My mom and sisters are involved. My older sisters started, then I wanted to dance. Then my younger sister wanted to start.”

“I first wanted to be in Scottish dance when my dad told me about my Scottish heritage,” Elisabeth Nelson noted. “I’ve been in Scottish dance for seven years and it is really fun to be in. It is a very unique experience for me and my friends. I think that the Mapleton Kilties will have a great future and I plan to continue dancing,”

Aumi Jaeger, a member of multi-generational Kiltie dancers and Burns Night performers, says, “I like dancing and being a part of something that nobody else is a part of.”

Autumn Gaul, who is a Kilties dancer and also in Spotlight Dance, said she likes being in the Kilites because she enjoys “meeting new friends, learning new dances and experiencing how good I can dance.”

These dancers were part of practice on Jan. 13, early on Saturday morning in the fellowship hall of the United Church, just a week away from the 142nd Annual Burns Night Celebration. On each end of the hall, groups of dancers were practicing their specialty: sword dances, the Highland Fling and other traditional Scottish dances.

The practices, which start each year in November, are not easy and the dancers work up quite a sweat as they hop and step continuously through the dance movements. These dancers have joined a long line of Kilties that began in 1964 when the first group danced at the 69th celebration held by the Mapleton Robert Burns Club.

In the early years of the Kilties, instructors from the Twin Cities were brought in to teach the dancers their steps. Then, the dancers learned their steps from written instructions that Jodi Hicks had written out to preserve the dances that are performed by the Kilites. Now, new steps and dances are learned via You Tube videos that the teachers and students study.

Dance Coordinator Jen Jaeger, who is in her sixth season as the dance coordinator, taking over in 2012 for Lisa Caldwell, kept a watchful eye on the practice, answering questions, directing dancers and conferring with dance instructor Ellen Larson.