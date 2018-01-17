TPS Child Care Center Adds Opportunities for Children

BY DEBBIE NEITZKE

Tribune Editor

Christmas vacation was no “vacation” for the staff and director of Truman Public Schools’ Child Care Center. In fact, for director Mindy Cook, it was a project that was years in the making. Cook explained, “I asked my Daddy for a playhouse 41 years ago, and I finally got my wish at Christmas. He built one for me that I could use at our daycare.”

“After I saw it, I thought, “My Dad is very handy, what should I ask for next?” Lo and behold, he made some picnic tables for our room.”

Cook shared that every year, the center’s rooms get cleared out during Christmas vacation. “That is when our floors get refinished. Everyone else is during the summer, but we are too busy to close for it at that time.”

The Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of Christmas break, Cook and her family, as well as staff members, put in time to ready the room for its January preview.

“We jumped on the STEM bandwagon last year and this was just a natural extension of it. We have areas that allow our children to stay busy, learn through play, be engaged, and utilize their creativity,” Cook stated. “There is a math and letter area where we do activities to reinforce colors, numbers, and patterns, as well as fine motor development activities. We have projects where we provide the supplies and then tell them what the end product needs to be. Then, it is up to the child to decide what steps it will take to get to the end product.”

Cook said she is very excited about the changes. “We are seeing improved behaviors, and even more positive interaction between our children. It’s great to see them so engaged.”

“I am also excited about the ‘safe place’ we created during the break. If a child is struggling with a situation, they can go there and get ideas on how to deal with it. We have had some choose to go there when they are having difficulty with a friend. It has become a positive place to work through their struggles,” she shared.

Cook explained they have also added a “Maker’s Space.” There are bins that hold random supplies and children can create “whatever their heart desires” from the objects. “For example, we have some bins with odds and ends, some with craft supplies, and some with plumbing parts,” Cook explained. “The children are really enjoying those opportunities.”

“I feel our child care center has been a great addition to our school and community. We currently have a positive cash flow, which helps the school’s budget, and we offer convenience for working parents. They can drop their child off here before school and then pick them up at the end of their work day.” Cook stated. “We are currently full for infants, but have openings for ages two years and up. If anyone has questions or wants a tour of our center, they can reach me through the school at 776-2111.”