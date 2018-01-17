NPS One Act Play team’s public performance set for Monday

The cast and crew of the Nicollet Public School’s One Act Play, and the role they play, include (front row L-R) Myles Nelson (lights/sound), Eli Drummer (Robert Cartwell), Olivia Chester (Virginia Blake) and Samantha Ruiz (stage crew). Back row L-R: Charles Grubb (lights/sound), Lyn Vavreck (director), Tiana Sand (stage crew), Theresa Rosin (Miss Dunn), Olivia Netzke (Mrs. Farnsworth), Katherine Jardon (director) and Emma Steffen (Miss Jebb). Not pictured: Katey Robertson (Ms. Lloyd).

Students at Nicollet Public School (NPS) now have another opportunity to express their creativity thanks to Lyn Vavreck. Vavreck was the One Act Play director for the St. Peter School District for the past 15 years and now she is providing those skills to NPS. When she found out she was not going to be the director in St. Peter for the 2017-8 school year she contacted NPS Principal Todd Toulouse and the two agreed a One Act Play would be a nice addition to the district’s extracurricular offerings.

“Because you have this wonderful space,” said Vavreck, explaining why she contacted NPS. “I’ve been here [in the NPS Theater] before for things and was just surprised that there wasn’t a theater program with such a beautiful theater.”

Since the district has never offered One Act Play, Vavreck realizes she will have to build the program from scratch.

She commented, “I think we’re early in the process of creating a strong theater program because it’s so new and there are just a few kids who were brave enough to give it a try. It’s a lot younger group than I expected. … It’s like planting a seed. These kids who are starting now will be much stronger as they grow into it.”

One Act Play is open to students in grades seven through 12. Once the approval of the program was granted, three “open improv sessions” were held where students could find out what One Act Play was all about and determine if they wanted to participate. Vavreck said turnout was good for the sessions but many of the students who attended weren’t ready to commit this year.

When practice started early in December the participants included six cast members and four crew members. There is one junior, one sophomore, one freshman, and the rest are seventh grade students.

As for the production, Vavreck chose an old drama titled “Gloria Mundi.”

Vavreck stated, “It’s about a woman [Virginia Blake] that comes into an institution to help and she’s all enthusiastic. She slowly discovers that there’s a secret about this place.”

She added, “I read lots of plays and I look for ones that have the right size. We only have one guy and actually there’s supposed to be two parts for guys but we had to adjust one.”

One Act Play productions may be either serious or comic in nature and can be any genre of literature except musicals or operas. According to the Minnesota State High School League, directors are expected to select, edit and adjust subject matter, language and gestures to local standards. The play is a representative of the school and community that support the activity, and it should reflect their standards. Directors should realize that plays are seen by students younger than high school age. A statement certifying that the contest production is representative of the school and community standards in its use of subject matter, language and gesture must be submitted to the manager of the first level of MSHSL One Act Play competition by the participating school principal or superintendent and director.

Since early December, the group has practiced three times per week, but Vavreck said this week is the most stressful for her and her co-director NPS music teacher Katherine Jardon because the team will perform the play for the public on Monday, Jan. 22, at 7:30 p.m.

The cast members finally have their lines memorized and work is progressing on costumes and set construction.

Vavreck asserted, “Practice just sort of starts once everybody knows their lines, because then you can work on the acting and the movement.”

“It was probably my friends … my friends kind of got me into it,” Olivia Netzke (who plays the role of Mrs. Farnsworth) responded when asked why she is participating in One Act Play.

Myles Nelson (lights/sound) said he had helped with the sound and lighting during a choir performance and thought it was fun so he wanted to do more.

Olivia Chester, who plays Virginia Blake, the lead character – noted she has been in school plays before but this is the first serious drama she has done.

As for challenges, cast members mentioned staying in character as well as slowing down and speaking loud enough.

The NPS One Act Play team will compete against other schools in the Sub-Section on Saturday, Jan. 27, in Madelia. Those schools include: Cleveland, Madelia, St. Clair, St. Peter and Mankato Loyola. The top two teams will qualify for the Section competition on Feb. 3 in St. Peter. The winner of the Section will move on to the state “Festival” on Feb. 15 and 16.

One Act Play teams must not exceed 20 members, including cast and crew. Competitions feature 10 minutes for set up, 35 minutes or less for the performance and five minutes to remove the set and bring the stage back to neutral.

“I think one of the hardest things is for the lights and sound people because they just go there to different theaters and they have to figure it out [in 10 minutes],” Vavreck expressed.

Three judges view, independently critique, and rank the productions. They use a “critique sheet” to judge the quality of each aspect of the production by placing an “X” on its rating as Exemplary, Excellent, Very Good, Good or Needs Attention. The plays’ aspects that are judged include:

• Physical characterizations. Appropriate and authentic movement, reactions and interactions.

• Vocal characterizations. Projection, diction and articulation, vocal quality and style, emotionally authentic.

• Technical elements. Effective-ness of costuming, makeup, sound, and other technical aspects.

• Educational value. Challenging choice of text, script interpretation, effective projection of meaning.

• Overall effectiveness of ensemble. Consistent production concept and style, pacing, stage pictures, stylistically authentic.