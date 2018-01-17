As a One Act Play – Snow White is a De-Lite – MHS hosting Section One Act Play Contest

“Snow White Lite,” by Jacob Dorn is this year’s One Act Play being presented by the Madelia High School theater students.

This 20-minute comedic adaption of the classic fairy tale is short and sweet – about 20 minutes long – yet entertaining and fun. All the scenes you expect from the original are represented, but are faster and funnier in this short tale.

In fact, this show is so “lite” that it only has five dwarfs: Maria Trochez is Meany Dwarf, Katherine Strum is Silly Dwarf, Angel Zamora is Jumpy Dwarf, Jada Mendez is Snoozy Dwarf and Nyibol Kuan is Bossy Dwarf.

After the Evil Queen, played by Cynestasia Mattheis, finds out from her magic mirror, played by Josh Sletta, that she is not the most beautiful in the land any longer, she hatches a plan. The Evil Queen calls on her hunter, played by Rayph Miller, to do away with the competition, Snow White, who is played by McKenna Hennager. The hunter just cannot follow those orders and sets Snow White free in the forest where she comes across the home of the dwarfs. They take her in, but instead of cooking and cleaning, they hand her a plunger and ask her to unclog the toilet!

Of course, the Queen learns that Snow White is alive and, in a Groucho Marx disguise, gives Snow White a poisoned apple. Snow White seems like a lost cause until Prince Heimlich, played by Roberto Trochez, shows up to save her.

Everyone but the Evil Queen live happily ever after!

When deciding on what play to present this year, Director Jen Hagen asked her only senior actor Samantha Maul, who has been in all the other productions in past years, to choose her favorite from a handful of options. Maul liked this one best and was excited to be part of the cast until she saw the dates. Unfortunately, a family vacation will take Maul away when the play is scheduled to be performed, so she was unable to be a member of the cast.

Maul said she still wanted to be part of the production, so she has been serving as a student director.

“Samantha has been very helpful in helping me to direct,” Hagen said. Rounding out the cast working behind the scenes are Elizabeth Neagle on lights, Tessa Zimmerman who is the stage manager and Jayden DeLaCruz and Kadin Johnson are helping with sound.

Hagen said that it is wonderful and unique that every grade is represented in this play and everyone on the cast and crew are working hard to make this play fabulous.

The cast is performing the play for half of Madelia Elementary School’s students and the students of St. Mary’s school on Thursday Jan. 18 and then on Friday, Jan. 19, they will performed for the other half of the elementary school and the high school students.

An extra excitement and honor for MHS’s theater department this year is that they are hosting the Section One Act Play Contest on Saturday, Jan. 27 starting at 10 a.m. That day, six plays will be presented by students from Madelia, St. Clair, Cleveland, Nicollet, Loyola and St. Peter.

The section set the admission at $6 for adults and $4 for children; that is a very inexpensive day of play performances by some talented high school students.

“If people want to see a lot of theater in one day, I would say come and watch,” Hagen said. She added that it is so nice to have it at their own school. The kids can sleep in a bit longer, there is no need to transport a whole set to another school and it’s a great way to showcase the newly updated theater seats, lighting and stage flooring.

Hagen also mentioned that they are planning a spring play production that will be performed the weekend after Easter.