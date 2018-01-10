MnDOT proposes safety improvements for Nicollet intersection

MnDot is proposing using plastic delineators, like those pictured below to create a “bump out” on Highway 99 to bring the flashing stop sign closer to traffic.

Matt Young, a project manager with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), was present at the Jan. 8 Nicollet City Council meeting to discuss ways to increase safety at the Highway 99 and Highway 111 intersection in the city of Nicollet.

Young commented, “Currently, the crash history is no different today than it was before [the changes to the intersection and the completion of the Highway 14 Nicollet bypass]. The numbers haven’t changed from the previous configuration – it’s the same frequency [of accidents] and same severity. It’s just brought more to light because of the intersection direction change.”

In 2015-16 the Highway 99 intersection with Highway 14 was eliminated, changing the primary flow of traffic from Highway 99 to Highway 111. This change in primary flow resulted in the intersection modification to allow Highway 111 traffic to have through traffic in order to move traffic more efficiently.

Young did admit that traffic has not yet fully adjusted to the new configuration of the intersection. Based on observations, there have been occurrences of Highway 99 traffic entering the intersection without stopping.

That problem is exacerbated by the location of the stop sign and difficult sight lines that exist for westbound traffic on Highway 99 due to obstructions. The existing flashing stop sign is behind the sidewalk, which is approximately 40 feet from Highway 99 westbound traffic. On-street parking has also decreased the view of the stop sign and trucks parking on Highway 111 to patronize Nicollet Mart decreases sight view of oncoming traffic. In addition, existing vegetation obstructs the view of Highway 111 when approaching and while stopped at the Highway 99 westbound stop sign.

Young suggested the following interim solutions:

1. Move the flashing stop sign from behind the sidewalk closer to the traffic sight lines by creating a temporary bump out in the northeast quadrant of the intersection.

2. Remove vegetation in the northeast and southeast quadrant of the intersection – in particular two catalpa trees, one ash tree and one lilac bush. Young said the property owners have been approached about the removal and are generally agreeable. MnDOT will initiate its acquisition process to acquire the rights for tree removal.

3. Eliminate curb side parking on Highway 111 in the southeast quadrant of the intersection. The curb will be painted yellow and no parking signs erected. Young said MnDOT will contact the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Department and the Minnesota State Highway Patrol to ask them to enforce the parking regulations.

As for a permanent solution, Young said that will be part of MnDOT’s review of the intersection as part of the upcoming 2020 Highway 111 resurfacing project from Nicollet to Gaylord.

Mary Wels asked if MnDOT had put any thought into installing an overhead flashing light. Young responded that they had considered an overhead flashing stop sign for Highway 99 westbound traffic but did not have the right of way to erect the necessary poles. He added that an overhead blinking red light is problematic because drivers think it is both ways so they treat it like a four-way stop.

The council expressed concern about excessive speed of drivers on Highway 111 through the intersection. Young cited a MnDOT speed study that showed approximately 85 percent of the Highway 111 traffic was under 35 miles per hour. The council questioned that figure and asked for more specifics on the study.

The council also expressed the need for additional signage at the intersection so westbound Highway 99 traffic turns south on Highway 111 to get to Highway 14.

The council agreed to the interim changes and Young said the bump out and relocation of the flashing stop sign will happen this spring.