Borkenhagen and Salic Travel to Europe

Submitted by Ellen Borkenhagen

Top of the Hill Club Director

In late October, Ellen Borkenhagen and her sister, Nancy Salic traveled to Europe on a Fam Tour aboard Oceania Cruise Lines along the French Riviera.

Ellen shared that the pair started in Nice and visited Marseille, Sete, Palma de Majorca, and ended in Barcelona, Spain.

“My ‘Italian Daughter’, Nora Oleanas lives in Marseille now,” Ellen said, “so we made arrangements to meet up and got the spend the day together. ”

Many in Truman will remember Nora. She was a foreign student for the 2011-12 school year. She has a beautiful voice and sang the National Anthem for home basketball games. She still keeps up her singing and performs in local bars playing guitar and singing Flamenco music.

Nora has graduated from college in Marseille with a degree in Anthropology and is now working toward her diploma.

It was a special visit for Borkenhagen. “In the picture [below], with the bright blue background, she is holding the quilt that I made her as a gift,” she shared. “It was so nice to have my own personal tour guide and we had wonderful time.”

While in Sete, Ellen and Nancy had the opportunity to visit an area decorated with pick umbrellas for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

During the trip, they had the chance to take a cooking class aboard the ship, which was a lot of fun. Nancy took advantage of the opportunity to make paella.

Though the trip was wonderful, one stop in particular stuck out to Borkenhagen. “In Barcelona, my favorite stop was the park designed by [Antoni] Gaudi.” The Parc Güell, which Borkenhagen refers to, is certainly one of the most famous sights of Barcelona. The park, built in the early 1900’s, was initially intended to be a housing complex. However, it did not succeed and has since been converted to a municipal garden.