Amboy Sells “Skating Rink” Property

At their first meeting of the new year on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, the Amboy council approved the sale of a piece of city property, often referred to as the old ice skating rink property, to Jason and Amanda Keppler. The couple made an offer on the property last month, but the council delayed making a decision so that the public could be made aware that the property may be sold. In the intervening days, there were no additional offers on the property. However, the city did receive a letter from Les Curry, which reviewed some of the past water issues in this area and noted his concern regarding water runoff if the property was developed.

Both parties were present at the meeting and there was a relatively lengthy discussion regarding the options. Les Curry stated that he felt that the piece of property acted as sort of a “temporary holding pond,” but he mainly wanted the city aware of the situation if they needed to revisit the situation and mitigate water issues in the future. There were various ideas about sloping the property a certain way and running rain downspouts away from Curry’s property. Jason Keppler said that they would do the best they could regarding “proper runoff.”

In the end, the council felt that it was a positive to have a new building and to add a property to the tax rolls. The council approved a motion to sell the old ice skating rink property to the Kepplers at a price of $4,000, with the stipulation that they would have the property surveyed, which seemed to be in the best interest of everyone. The city will revisit this topic if there are water issues in the future.