Kelly Culbert Enjoys Her Position as Special Education Teacher at Maple River West

Kelly Culbert is one of the new special education teachers in the Maple River School District, working at Maple River West Elementary School in Good Thunder.

Culbert grew up in Austin, Minn., where she attended high school, graduating in 2001. Because she enjoyed being outdoors, she grew up snowmobiling or going to Cedar Lake with her family and friends.

Even though she worked as a server in a local restaurant, she found the time to be a high school wrestling cheerleader as well as a good student. She shared that in high school, her favorite class was Advanced Placement Psychology because the teacher who taught the class “had a lot of energy and was very creative with her teaching strategies” in presenting the material that needed to be learned for the class.

Culbert earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Corrections and Sociology from Minnesota State University—Mankato and a Master’s Degree in Marriage and Family Therapy from North Central University. She has worked in school-based level four settings in both the Mankato and St. Peter School Districts for most of her professional career. Level four means that she has worked with students who require a great deal of personal attention in order to learn or received their education and who attend a separate, private day school more than 50 percent of the school day. It is here that Miss Culbert more than likely learned that in order to be successful in helping her students to learn, she needed a steady, firm demeanor, as well as genuine, caring attitude for her students. A a great sense of humor also goes a long way in helping her students and herself through the rough spots.