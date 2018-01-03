Fire Destroys Northrop Grain Bin
Caused by grain dust igniting, an explosion took place at the LB Pork grain bin in Northrop just before noon on Thursday, December 28, 2017. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said the top portion of the grain elevator was blown apart and the debris damaged several nearby homes, businesses and vehicles.
Three employees suffered minor injuries and were evaluated on scene, but no serious concerns were reported
Firefighters were able to suppress the situation fairly quickly, leaving the scene that same afternoon. Then, the elevator caught fire around 5:00 a.m. Fridaymorning. Emergency personnel were dispatched again, including the Minnesota State Fire Chiefs Association (MSFCA) FAST team later that day.
According to www.msfca.org, MSFCA’s FAST Teams were developed as a result of the 1997 Red River flooding that occurred in Northwestern Minnesota. The team is intended to reestablish, or sustain essential services like fire and police. The team of fire service professionals can respond any where in the state when requested and help fire chiefs in Minnesota and can provide an “unaffected” assessment of a department’s needs, help the local fire chief staff a 24-hour a day operation for an extended period of time, and find resources needed to help get the department up and running again.
According to FAST member Jack Volz, from Minnesota Lake, initially the south central region was solely responsible for battling the blaze, but due to the weather and lengthy operation, the State Fire Chiefs’ representative was concerned that members were getting worn down, and the southwest region was called in to help, also. Volz noted he’d never seen so much frozen fire equipment and apparatus.
Throughout the ordeal, fire fighters and emergency personnel constantly battled the cold, wet conditions. Temperatures were more than 40 degrees below zero with the windchill. However, area businesses and community members were quick to respond to needs for meals, hot drinks, dry socks, chapstick, hand warmers, and other necessities.
By the time the elevator came down and the fire was out late on Sunday, nearly 60 departments had extended aid. Well over a million gallons of water were trucked in and poured onto the structure. Trucks could constantly be seen heading north and south on highway 15 in order to refill water tanks throughout the incident.
As the elevator was dismantled and cleanup began, the debris was hauled into the field west. More than 60 hours after the blaze began, area fire departments finally were able to pack up and head home to families that had been anxiously awaiting their return.
It has been an emotional end to 2017 and beginning of 2018 for all those involved. Numerous people involved have put their feelings into words that sums up the event. As Truman Fire Department member Josh Kitzerow shared, “After 62 hrs straight of pumping millions of gallons of water, 30 hours I am proud to call mine, I got the greatest moment of the event; I got to call ‘Engine 3 shutting down pumping and back in service after 62 hrs,’ and pulled the lever.”
Truman Ambulance member Jodi Fadness wrote these final sentiments:
“As I sit here in the quiet, sipping my coffee early on the first morning of 2018, I suddenly had a ‘moment.’ And it brought me to tears.
“An emergency responder, whether paid or volunteer, puts in hours and hours of training that would blow someone’s mind. Fire, law enforcement, EMT/Paramedic, dispatch… and COUNTLESS other entities. Training to save lives and property. Training from non-emergency situations to true life-and-death emergencies. They participate in community functions, put in countless hours to serve breakfasts and meals to the communities they love so they can purchase equipment and training to keep their communities safe and quite honestly to be able to save someone’s life.
“I watched VOLUNTEER firefighters of every age and every walk of life, male AND female, give their heart and souls for the safety of each other and this community. I watched the panic as water lines and equipment froze up. I watched the relief as solutions to these issues made their jobs easier. I watched Incident Command keep their heads about them at all times and watched our NIMS training in action. I watched people work through frustration and bitter dangerous cold. I watched the relief on faces to be able to come into a warm building, put on warm dry socks and gloves, drink some hot fluids and put a warm meal in their bellies. Some were forced to come in because they didn’t want to stop working. Not one of these firefighters was crabby or complained. Ever. NOT ONE. For three nonstop days. This includes Gold Cross who was also there 24/7, law enforcement, various fire officials, the property owner and the employees of [the elevator]…
“And that’s where many of you come in. A few Facebook posts of things that were needed and we had it. Stores were cleared out of some items! Those tones we hear when there’s an emergency… you heard those tones too and answered that call right alongside us. All who donated in big and small ways made our jobs so much easier. Thank YOU for answering that call too! You are OUR heroes.
“The last pumper truck was able to leave around 7 p.m. last evening. I’ve heard conflicting reports but roughly 55 fire departments assisted in this. Balaton Fire and Walnut Grove Fire were amongst the last to leave. Willing to bet most of these agencies are spending the first day of 2018 cleaning up equipment and gear, rolling hose that’s finally thawed out, washing trucks and assessing for repairs.
“This morning as I look back, my emotions have bubbled up. I’m in awe. I’m humbled. I’m thankful. I’m overwhelmed. I’m sure any responder will tell you this morning they are happy to do it and they’ll be right out again should the tones, God forbid, go off again for something big or small. And they’ll give all they have, and then some, again.
“Thankfully these huge catastrophes don’t happen often, but the next time your volunteer fire or ambulance puts on an open house or serves a meal, they are inviting you to be their hero. We need heroes, too.
“God bless and have an amazing 2018 folks.”
