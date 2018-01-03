Courtland says farewell to seniors group

Helping to make the potato salad for local fish fry fundraising events has been one of the activities the Courtland Seniors Group have been well known for in recent years.

The Courtland Seniors Group has decided to disband after years of service to the community and many years of having fun together.

A special holiday luncheon was held on Tuesday, Dec. 19, at Swany’s Pub in Courtland to show the community’s appreciation for what the group has contributed to the Courtland area.

“Thank you for your wonderful years of service,” said Laura Stadick, who helped organize the meal event. The event included a program, during which several people from the community spoke.

Bernita “Bernie” Schabert and her husband, Bob, have been active members of the group for many years. She estimated that this group has been getting together for the past 30 plus years.

About every month, the group would have a meeting and organize a trip to somewhere new and interesting to visit. There were about 20 people getting together to meet when Bernie took over as president in 2010.

“I wanted to get the group together and just have fun and do things,” said Schabert.

The group did a variety of fun things over the years.

Some of their trips included taking pontoon rides in Sleepy Eye, visiting the Sleepy Eye Museum and a stained-glass business, traveling to the KEYC Television station and Pepsi Bottling Company, and touring the Nicollet County Jail.

In addition to the many trips they took together, they also had many good speakers give presentations to their group, Schabert said.

“I think the people enjoyed the group,” said Schabert. “One of the ladies of the senior group said, ‘I never thought I’d be doing this at my age.’ I enjoyed the smiles on their faces. Overall, I think they enjoyed it [the group] and had a good time.”

The seniors have capped off each year with a Christmas party for their members, which used to be at the Courtland Community Center but in more recent years had been moved to Swany’s Pub. The group played the game Bunco and exchanged gifts for a dollar, Schabert said.

Just as important as their time getting together just for fun, has been the time spent in service to others. Each spring, the Courtland Seniors group has been preparing the eggs and potatoes for the potato salad served at the fish fry to benefit the Courtland Recreation Department, which helps sponsor youth ball programs. Then, for the fire department’s fish fry in the fall, the group has also been doing the potatoes for the German potato salad, said Schabert.

“We peeled hundreds of pounds of potatoes [for each event],” Schabert said.

Schabert said their service to the surrounding community has also included efforts such as a yearly internal fundraiser they called “Give a dog a bone.” Using a paper bag with handles to pass around, members of the group would contribute money into the bag, which was then given to the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit.

The group is disbanding due to a loss of interest in people attending the meetings, and Schabert also said that she has been experiencing some health issues and was unable to continue as the leader.

The following area businesses made a financial contribution for the meal for the Courtland Seniors Group luncheon: Alliance Bank, Courtland Fire Department, Courtland Mart, Courtland Recreation Association, G&S Manufacturing LLC, Swany’s Pub and the Lafayette Nicollet Ledger newspaper.

“Thank you to all of the businesses and helpers who provided a Christmas dinner for our group,” said Schabert.