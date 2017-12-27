THS Students Attend Phantom of the Opera

Junior and Senior students from Sarah Garcia’s Language Arts classes at Truman Public Schools made a trip to the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis to enjoy a performance of Phantom of the Opera on Thursday, December 14, 2017.

While in the Cities, they also toured the St. Paul Cathedral.

“I really liked it and it was fun and I learned some people have wonderful voices,” Tommy Kotewa shared. “I just thought it was a great experience and I would definitely go again if I had the opportunity.”

Lydia Studer and Quintin Greier both expressed amazement at the effects during the performance. “The guy disappearing was pretty cool,” Greier stated.

Eli McDonald shared, “I really enjoyed it. This was my first time going to a performance like this.”

TPS principal Mark Nass accompanied the class. He explained he had the opportunity to share two extra seats with some elderly women. “At the conclusion of the play, they turned and told us our students were very well-behaved. That was nice to hear,” he said.

This activity is funded, in part, by the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council with an appropriation from the Minnesota State Legislature with money from the State’s general fund.