Maple River East and West Teachers Are “Stepping Up” to Support the FOCP BackPack Program

Looking for a way to work off those extra pounds acquired during the holiday season? You can always go to Drop In Fitness in Mapleton and sign up for some personal training with David Cheeks; join Bone Builders at Mapleton Community Home or get a FitBit and walk your way to fitness by cruising around your town. But, how about combining a little community service with a really great workout at the Climb 2 Feed Kids in the Bresnan Field House on the MSU campus on Jan. 7, 2018?

That’s what two teams from the Maple River School District’s West and East Elementary Schools have decided to do. Each member of the team of 10 will need to climb 768 stairs in order to complete the course. Sounds pretty grueling, right? But, it is all for a good cause; to assure that children in their classrooms have enough to eat on weekends and during school breaks.

The East and West teams participated in the climb last year and decided to do it again to help fund the Backpack Program that helps guarantee that the 58 students in the Maple River School District who participate in the program will have food on the weekends and during school breaks.

The goal for every 10-member team is to raise at least $1,000. According to Jessica Braaten, team captain for the Maple River West “Dream Team,” last year the combined teams of East and West “raised more money than any other school competing in the climb and won the spirit award.” It is their hope to raise even more money this year. The Maple River teams join teams from other school districts and local businesses all hoping to “step up” to the challenge.

The Climb 2 Feed Kids, sponsored by Feeding Our Communities Partners, is the Backpack program’s largest fundraiser of the year. The School Backpack Program, instituted during the 2015-16 school year, has provided breakfast, lunch and snacks for 959

elementary aged students in participating schools in Blue Earth County, or 176,962 meals. The cost of feeding one child through the program is $30 per month. Schools that participate in the program are Maple River East and West, Lake Crystal and St. Clair elementary schools and all of the Mankato Public School District elementary schools.