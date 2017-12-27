A Little Snow Does Not Deter NHS On A Mission

The Madelia High School National Honor Society students spent a snowy Thursday morning last week delivering food and supplies they collected to the Madelia Food Shelf. The students and staff members of MHS were very generous; it took several trucks to haul it all and then it took quite awhile to bring all the food inside and help to stock the shelves. The food shelf has quite a bit of food and other items right now and the volunteers who run it want people who could use a little boost this time of year to please utilize it. They want to share the food and toiletries that they have at the food shelf with those who need a helping hand; that is the whole purpose. It is a simple process and requires no paperwork. Simply contact someone from the Ministerial Association, the schools, City Hall, human services or MCHC and they can put you into contact with a volunteer from the food shelf. The members of NHS include, front row L-R, Allison Missling, Jessica Baumgartner, Brianna Pietsch and Maddie Mueller. Back row L-R: Thejen Luoth, Katie Sorenson, Samantha Maul, Angelica Garcia, Briana Ardolf, Estefany Sotelo-Garcia, Cara Teigum, Carissa Caraway and Jada DeLaCruz.