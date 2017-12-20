Schirmer Breaks Maple River Scoring Record

During the 2016-17 basketball season, Maple River sophomore Madi Schirmer joined the 1,000 point club for Maple River basketball. Last Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, she broke the long-standing girls’ scoring record set by Jill (FitzSimmons) Thomas in the 1990s—she played from 1994-1998.

Schirmer stated, “I knew coming into the year that I could break Jill’s record this season, but I didn’t realize when it would actually happen. It has been a goal to break the girls’ record.”

Regarding her scoring feat, Schirmer said, “After breaking her [Jill’s] record, it was just a good feeling knowing I accomplished something that hasn’t been broken in a long time.” Thomas’ record of 1,381 points was in the books for 19 years.