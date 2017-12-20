Schirmer Breaks Maple River Scoring Record
During the 2016-17 basketball season, Maple River sophomore Madi Schirmer joined the 1,000 point club for Maple River basketball. Last Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, she broke the long-standing girls’ scoring record set by Jill (FitzSimmons) Thomas in the 1990s—she played from 1994-1998.
Schirmer stated, “I knew coming into the year that I could break Jill’s record this season, but I didn’t realize when it would actually happen. It has been a goal to break the girls’ record.”
Regarding her scoring feat, Schirmer said, “After breaking her [Jill’s] record, it was just a good feeling knowing I accomplished something that hasn’t been broken in a long time.” Thomas’ record of 1,381 points was in the books for 19 years.
Jill Thomas said it didn’t bother her at all that Schirmer broke her record. In fact she stated, “Records are made to be broken—19 years is way too long for the record to stand. Besides, this gets everybody excited about girls’ basketball.” Thomas noted that Schirmer is a wonderful girl who works hard and is very talented and she certainly earned the distinction.
